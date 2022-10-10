POCATELLO — The new EZ Furniture Sales & Leasing, which opened for business in July, will hold its grand opening celebration on Oct. 20.
Jeff Garcia, manager of the store, said EZ Furniture Sales & Leasing is a Utah based furniture store that has nine different locations. The Pocatello store at 2215 Garrett Way is the first location in Idaho, and the other eight are in Utah.
"We're a lease-to-own store, but we also do cash sales and short term rentals," he said. "We want to help everyone, whatever the household income. We do not do credit checks when you apply either."
Garcia, who is originally from Utah, said he has been with the company for about a year and a half.
"I came from Vernal," he said. "Then I went to Ogden, and now I'm here. It's been a fun ride. This company is a lot of fun."
Garcia said EZ offers several good deals for its customers. One of them is called the "New Product Guarantee."
"You get an item that is 18 months or above," he said. "Once you pay that item off, if you have a history of 95 percent or more on time, we swap out the old one for the new one for free."
Garcia said once the old item is paid off, there is no new contract for the new item. It is just given to the customer.
"My team and I are super happy to help and are super excited to be here," he said.
Garcia said that since the store in Pocatello opened in July, he has seen plenty of customers.
"I have a really good customer base going on right now," he said. "I love each and every one of them. They know that they can talk to me. I just meet them as if I've known them for a long time. We have loved serving Utah and have found that we love serving everyone in Idaho, too. So, a great big thank you to all of our customers."
Garcia encourages everyone to come to the grand opening celebration for the store. He plans to have a ribbon cutting on Oct. 20. Other activities will be held on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22.
