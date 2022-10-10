EZ Furniture Sales & Leasing

Jeff Garcia, manager of the new EZ Furniture Sales & Leasing, is pictured outside the new store in Pocatello.

 Maddy Long/Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — The new EZ Furniture Sales & Leasing, which opened for business in July, will hold its grand opening celebration on Oct. 20.

Jeff Garcia, manager of the store, said EZ Furniture Sales & Leasing is a Utah based furniture store that has nine different locations. The Pocatello store at 2215 Garrett Way is the first location in Idaho, and the other eight are in Utah.

