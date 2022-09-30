Karlia Lopez

Karlia Lopez (second from left) with her four children (from oldest to youngest) Alexia, Nico, Ian, and Tommy. The Lopez family will help build their new home as part of Gateway Habitat for Humanity’s upcoming housing project.

 Photo courtesy of Karlia Lopez

POCATELLO — Karlia Lopez was in her living room when she first received the call and heard the news.

“I was honestly shocked, I don’t think I reacted much,” Lopez said. “My daughter was with me when they announced it and was excited, and when I woke the next morning it hit me. I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this is great. This is going to give me so many opportunities’ and I was thinking everything that was going to mean for my family.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.