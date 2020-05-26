Two Idaho State University student-athletes have filed a motion in federal district court in support of Idaho's Fairness in Women's Sports Act − the controversial bill that bans transgender athletes from competing outside of their biological sex.
Madison Kenyon and Mary Kate Marshall, women who compete on ISU's cross country and track and field teams, filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit that challenges the Fairness in Women's Sports Act. That lawsuit, filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of Boise State University student Lindsay Hecox and an unnamed student at Boise High School, argues that the bill is unconstitutional and violates federal law.
Hecox is a transgender female who hopes to try out for Boise State's women's cross country team in August 2020, according to the ACLU's lawsuit filed April 15. The Boise High School student is a non-transgender female athlete, according to the lawsuit.
“I just want to run with other girls on the team,” Hecox said in an ACLU release. “I run for myself, but part of what I enjoy about the sport is building the relationships with a team. I’m a girl, and the right team for me is the girls team.”
Kenyon and Marshall have competed against the University of Montana's June Eastwood, a transgender female who won February's Big Sky Conference championship in the indoor mile.
“I believe that allowing males to enter women’s sports defeats an entire aspect of sports: It eliminates the connection between an athlete’s effort and her success,” Kenyon said in a news release issued by Alliance Defending Freedom, which represents both Kenyon and Marshall. “Sex separation in sports helps ensure that males and females each enjoy opportunities for fair competition and victory. It helps ensure that, if women like me work hard, that hard work pays off, and we have a shot at winning.”
This story will be updated.