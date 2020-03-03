Treyshon Malone’s ascent to the national stage was made official Tuesday, as the Idaho State track star was announced as one of 16 qualifiers for the 2020 NCAA indoor championships in the long jump.
Malone, who set an Idaho State record at the Big Sky championships on Friday by jumping 7.93 meters — 26 feet, 0.25 inches — is seeded ninth out of 16 in the event for the NCAA championships, which will take place in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on March 13 and 14.
The complete schedule is yet to be announced.
Malone is ISU’s first indoor nationals qualifier since Sam Pierson and Mike Arnold both qualified for indoor nationals in the pole vault in 2011.
Pierson finished tied for sixth and Arnold tied for 16th.
Malone and Weber State’s Trey Deveraux, who qualified 16th in the pole vault, were the only non-Northern Arizona athletes to qualify from the Big Sky Conference.
NAU, perennially one of the top Division I track and cross country programs in the nation, qualified seven runners in 10 different spots, all for either the mile, the 3,000 meters or the 5,000 meters.
Idaho State’s Tanner Conner just missed qualifying for the national meet in the 60-meter hurdles. Conner’s time of 7.75 seconds, which he ran on Saturday to defend his Big Sky crown and set a new conference record, was 0.01 seconds off the time of Washington State’s Sam Brixey, who qualified 16th with a time of 7.74.