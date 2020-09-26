POCATELLO — Pocatello Indians quarterback Zach Park continued his sensational season Friday night, tossing three touchdown passes and adding a fourth touchdown on the ground to lead Poky to a 32-6 victory over 5A Idaho Falls at Iron Horse Stadium.
Park and Matt Christensen hit their stride early, connecting for a 16-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter — the first of three for the duo on the day. Freshman running back Ryken Echohawk broke tackles seemingly at will, leading all rushers with 91 yards on 15 carries.
For all intents and purposes, the Indians defense pitched a shutout over a winless Tigers squad, which only found the end zone in the waning seconds of the contest.
The Indians (4-1) hit their stride in the second half after suffering through several self-inflicted setbacks in the first half. Poky lost yardage on a quartet of holding penalties in the first half and saw two red-zone drives fail to yield touchdowns.
Whatever halftime adjustments Indians head coach Dave Spillett made worked like a charm, as his team found the end zone thrice in the third quarter, twice on Park-to-Christensen touchdown throws and once on a Park rush. Park was 18 for 25 for 195 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, adding 55 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
The Indians defense turned Idaho Falls over three times, helping the Pocatello offense fully dominate time of possession. Idaho Falls' starting quarterback Skyler Olsen was a dismal 3 for 9 for 6 yards with two interceptions. Sylier Balangue led the Tigers with 34 rushing yards on seven carries.
Pocatello will stay at the “home” confines of Iron Horse Stadium in Pocatello next week where they’ll take on the 2-3 Burley Bobcats.
POCATELLO 32, IDAHO FALLS 6
Idaho Falls 0 0 0 6 – 6
Pocatello 7 3 19 3 – 32
First Quarter
POC – Matt Christensen 16-yard pass from Zach Park (Jensen kick), 1:56
Second Quarter
POC – Kade Jensen 18-yard field goal, 5:41
Third Quarter
POC – Zach Park 19-yard rush (kick failed), 8:55
POC – Matt Christensen pass from Zach Park (Jensen kick), 4:24
POC – Matt Christensen pass from Zach Park (kick blocked), 0:55
Fourth Quarter
POC -- Kade Jensen 38-yard field goal, 8:26
IF – Hunter Miller 4-yard pass from Tyler Elison, (kick failed) :02
Individual Stats
Passing – Idaho Falls: Skyler Olsen 3-9-6-0-2, Hunter Miller 1-1-7-0-0, Tyler Elison 2-3-32-1-0. Pocatello: Zach Park 18-25-195-3-1, Dayton Rice 0-1-0-0-0.
Rushing – Idaho Falls: Sylier Balangue 7-34, Davon Steverson 4-26, Hunter Miller 2-20, Skyler Olsen 2-2. Pocatello: Ryken Echohawk 15-91, Zach Park 10-55-1, Ryan Payne 2-18, Chance Crittenden 1-5, Matt Christiansen 1-(-1), Kaden Yearsley 2-(-1).
Receiving – Idaho Falls: Hunter Miller 2-3-1, Beau Anderson 3-40, Jackson Baker 1-(-2). Pocatello: Matt Christensen 5-79-3, Ryan Payne 5-49, Casey Bruner 2-44, Krue Hales 1-14, Hunter Killian 1-7, Noah Marley 1-0, Ryken Echohawk 2-(-7).