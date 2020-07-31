RUPERT — Jaxon Christensen ran down the final out and the Pocatello Runnin' Rebels dogpiled on the mound to celebrate the end of a season that almost didn't happen.
In a summer of turmoil, the Runnin' Rebels were the final team standing — both off the field, where Treasure Valley teams never started their seasons and North Idaho teams abandoned theirs partway through because of the COVID-19 pandemic — and between the lines, where they beat the Twin Falls Cowboys 1-0 at Minico High School on Friday to clinch a Double-A American Legion state championship like no one had ever seen before.
"If you look at everything that's been going on with the virus, their high school season being lost...these guys having the opportunity to come out here and play and go represent their community, you can't ask more from these guys," Pocatello coach Nick Sorrell said. "I'm glad that they had the opportunity. Our community deserves it, these guys deserve it, and I'm glad that we're bringing it back home to Pocatello."
Caden McCurdy threw a complete-game shutout in the title game, working out of jams in the third, fourth and fifth innings, to make a first-inning run stand up for the Runnin' Rebels.
Pocatello loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the first, but scored just one run when Payton Cleaves scampered home from third on a wild pitch.
With McCurdy, not one of the Runnin' Rebels' usual aces, on the mound, it looked like Pocatello would have to add some insurance runs as the game went on.
But the rising senior at Century kept putting up zeroes.
He left the bases loaded in the third, getting a strikeout two pitches after a scorching liner landed mere inches foul down the first-base line.
"That was a huge, huge out at that point, and it gave us a little bit of confidence, swung momentum a little bit in our favor," Sorrell said.
With runners on second and third in the fourth, he got a deep fly to Dalton Jones in center to end the threat.
And with the bases loaded again in the fifth, McCurdy somehow snared a hot shot smashed right back at him before making the throw to first for the out.
"That was honestly a reflex play," McCurdy said. "It almost took my glove off."
By those standards, the final two innings were anticlimactic, as McCurdy set down the final six Twin Falls batters in a row to finish his shutout and start the dogpile on the mound.
"It fells good for all the seniors to end on this, to know that we left it exactly how we wanted to," Highland graduate Seth Nate said. "No one can take this from us. I think it meant a lot more to everyone because we had so much taken from us. We didn't even know, there was no assurance that we were going to finish the season, so I think it means more to everyone that we got to finish what we started and we took advantage of it."
In the early game, the Runnin' Rebels beat Burley 9-5 to advance to the championship as Riley Peck threw a complete game of his own.
POCATELLO 1, TWIN FALLS 0
Twin Falls 000 000 0 — 0 5 2
Pocatello 100 000 x — 1 5 0
Pocatello — WP: Caden McCurdy.