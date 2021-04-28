BASEBALL
POCATELLO 16, PRESTON 1 (5)
At Preston, Pocatello moved within one win of the regular-season district title with its 16-1 over Preston on Wednesday.
The pair of 4A District 5 foes will play a doubleheader on Thursday with the title in the balance. Pocatello needs to win one game while Preston would need to sweep the day.
On Wednesday, though, Poky had no trouble.
Sophomore righty Brody Burch limited Preston to one run and a half-dozen hits, throwing less than 60 pitches in his five-inning complete game.
“What really helped Brody today was us getting a lead," Pocatello coach Vinnie Benavidez said. "When you get four runs in the top of the first, you’re just going to pitch to contact, just throw strikes and let the defense play behind you.”
Hunter Killian came up with clutch hits, notching a game-high four RBIs. McCadden Evans went 3 for 3 with a double and a pair of RBIs. And Jayce Vaughan knocked in a trio with two singles.
“Everybody just came out and put a bat on a baseball,” Benavidez said. “When Preston made mistakes, we made them pay for it — which is like the first time we’ve done that all season.”
Preston leadoff hitter Tate Greene led the Indians’ offense with three hits and the club’s lone RBI.
Pocatello (8-11-2, 3-1 4A District 5) hosts Preston in a doubleheader on Thursday.
Preston (9-10, 3-1 4A District 5) plays two at Pocatello on Thursday.
POCATELLO 16, PRESTON 1 (5)
Pocatello 444 04 — 16 15 1
Preston 000 01 — 1 6 6
Pocatello — WP: Brody Burch. 2B: Brody Burch, McCadden Evans, JD Gunderson, Hunter Killian.
Preston — LP: Zeth Groll. 3B: Emery Thorson. 2B: Justin Inglet.
HIGHLAND 17, IDAHO FALLS 6
IDAHO FALLS 13, HIGHLAND 3 (5)
At Idaho Falls, Highland lost its final regular-season series to the Tigers, which are ranked third in the Idaho Sports coaches poll.
After falling 4-1 on Wednesday, the Rams won 17-6 in the opener before falling 13-3 in game two. Highland will be the no. 2 seed in the 5A District 5-6 Tournament.
Highland’s Austin Hansen went 3 for 4 with five RBIs in the first game, a contest in which the Rams walked nine times and cruised to a win. The Rams’ five errors really hurt them in the finale, as only five of the 13 Idaho Falls’ runs were earned.
Highland finished its regular season at 16-8 and 10-3 5A District 5-6.
HIGHLAND 17, IDAHO FALLS 6
Highland 100 752 2 — 17 10 2
Idaho Falls 200 301 0 — 6 8 2
Highland — WP: Easton Eddie. 2B: Scott Baker, Easton Eddie, Austin Hansen (2), Colton Sneddon.
Idaho Falls — LP: Rose. 2B: Sorenson, E. Jones, Christensen.
IDAHO FALLS 13, HIGHLAND 3 (5)
Highland 003 00 — 3 2 5
Idaho Falls 246 01 — 13 12 1
Highland — LP: Scott Baker. 3B: Austin Hansen.
Idaho Falls — WP: Sorenson. 3B: Sorenson. 2B: Rose, Sorenson (2), E. Jones.
BLACKFOOT 4, BONNEVILLE 2
BLACKFOOT 11, BONNEVILLE 1 (6)
At Bonneville, Blackfoot swept the Bees with a 4-2 victory then an 11-1 thrashing.
Broncos pitcher Ryan Reynolds tossed a six-inning one-hitter in the finale, one-upping pitcher Jaxon Grimmett, who struck out 10 in his game-one victory.
After resting the first game, Candon Dahle brought in four runs with a double and triple. Tyler Vance also had a great day at the plate, notching five hits and three RBIs on the day.
Blackfoot finished it’s regular season at 18-5 and 10-2 in 4A District 6.
BLACKFOOT 4, BONNEVILLE 2
Blackfoot 100 021 0 — 4 7 3
Bonneville 000 101 0 — 2 7 6
Blackfoot — WP: Jaxon Grimmett. 2B: Tyler Vance.
Bonneville — LP: Dayton Robison.
BLACKFOOT 11, BONNEVILLE 1 (6)
Blackfoot 301 043 — 11 14 2
Bonneville 001 000 — 1 1 0
Blackfoot — WP: Ryan Reynolds. 3B: Candon Dahle. 2B: Candon Dahle, Rich Moore, Benjamin Wilson.
Bonneville — LP: Riley Bowman.
SNAKE RIVER 17, AMERICAN FALLS 1 (5)
At Snake River, the Panthers rolled to a 17-1 victory over district foe American Falls.
Nate Goodwin struck out 11 and gave up just one earned run in his complete-game outing for the Panthers.
At the plate, Brooks went 4 for 4, Easton Gardner laced two triples and notched five RBIs and Ryker Watt scored a trio of runs after a 3 for 4 day.
Snake River (7-8, 2-1 3A District 5) hosts Marsh Valley on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
American Falls (5-9-1, 0-2 3A District 5) plays at Marsh Valley on Friday at 4 p.m.
SNAKE RIVER 17, AMERICAN FALLS 1 (5)
American Falls 000 01 — 1 4 1
Snake River 961 1x — 17 21 0
American Falls — LP: Angel Lujano.
Snake River — WP: Nate Goodwin. 3B: Easton Gardner (2), Keller. 2B: Payton Brooks, Ryker Watt, Cayson Fisher.
SOFTBALL
SODA SPRINGS 11, WEST SIDE 3
At Soda Springs, the Cardinals had no trouble in their first district game, knocking off West Side, 11-3.
Soda Springs pitcher Morgan Hill fanned eight Pirates while allowing a half-dozen hits and three earned runs.
Carly Belle and Ysela Pelayo were the lone pair of Cardinals who notched at least two hits.
Soda Springs (6-8, 1-0 2A District 5) plays at Malad Thursday at 4 p.m.
SODA SPRINGS 11, WEST SIDE 3
West Side 300 000 0 — 3 6 5
Soda Springs 321 140 0 — 11 9 2
West Side — LP: J. Jensen. 3B: S. Peterson.
Soda Springs — WP: Morgan Hill.
SNAKE RIVER 16, AMERICAN FALLS 4 (5)
At Snake River, the Panthers had no trouble against Snake River, causing to a 16-4 victory.
Panthers’ pitcher Lyndsie Larsen struck out eight Beavers while allowing just a trio of hits and one earned run. At the plate Halle Leavitt was fantastic, going 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs.
Snake River is 8-6, 2-1 3A District 5.
American Falls (6-8, 0-3 3A District 5) plays at Marsh Valley on Friday.
SNAKE RIVER 16, AMERICAN FALLS 4 (5)
American Falls 013 00 — 4 3 5
Snake River 00(12) 4x — 16 8 3
American Falls — LP: Lola Leslie.
Snake River — WP: Lyndsie Larsen. 2B: Lyndsie Larsen, Halle Leavitt, Maecie White.
GOLF
THE FALLS CLASSIC
At Sandcreek Golf Club, Century girls golf set a school record with a combined score of 337, which was good enough for gold on Wednesday.
Lauren Aasand shot a 78 while Ariana Long carded an 85 and Sophia Lippello finished the day with an 86. Highland’s Brook McMinn and Karli Despain both finished tied for 10th with an 18-over score of 91.
On the boys side, Highland senior Dawson Moon took first with a round of 71, the only golfer in the field who shot under par. Highland finished fourth in the tournament.
For the eighth-place Century team, Spencer Payne led the way with an 81 while Kade Anderson finished with an 86.
SNAKE RIVER TOURNAMENT
At Blackfoot Golf Course, the Snake River boys (350) and Bear Lake girls (417) cruised to first-place finished on Wednesday.
On the boys side, Panthers’ senior Noah Watt took gold with a one-over 73. Only three other golfers shot 90 or better: Snake River’s Treyson Katseanas (84), Soda Springs’ Braxton Gambles (90) and Nate Matthews (87) and JT Slivinski from Bear Lake.
In helping her team take first, Bear Lake’s Shayla Preston won after a round of 92. Behind her was Marsh Valley’s Mallory Davids (94) and Amber Mansfield and Britton Lloyd from Grace — both of whom carded 97s.