BASEBALL
PRESTON 7, BURLEY 3
PRESTON 24, BURLEY 12
At Burley, Preston’s first wins came behind big offense as the Indians scored 31 runs in a doubleheader sweep of the Bobcats.
“Last week, we were pretty dry. We were shoveling more than we were practicing,” Preston coach Kenny Inglet said, completely serious. “We worked hard trying to clean up those little things. It’s far from perfect but we’re getting there.”
What showed on Tuesday was Preston’s ability to score late. Though they were ahead late in both games, the Indians added four ninth-inning runs in Game 1 and a whopping 11 in the final frame of the second contest.
In that second game, Karson Chugg went 4-6 with a triple, double and 4 RBI. Tate Greene laced a pair of doubles. And Zeth Groll went 2-3 with 3 RBI and collected the win on the mound.
But it was the youngsters that most impressed Inglet.
“In our first game, our pitcher-catcher combination Chayse Oxborrow and Davon Inglet were working great together,” he said. “They’re our only underclassmen and we expect big things out of them.”
Oxborrow tossed 5 innings of 1-hit ball during Tuesday’s opener then smacked his first high-school home run in the finale.
Preston (2-2) plays Tuesday at home against Bear Lake.
PRESTON 7, BURLEY 3
Preston 000 030 4 — 7 4 1
Burley 010 010 1 — 3 2 3
Preston — WP: Chayse Oxborrow. 3B: Karson Chugg. 2B: Chayse Oxborrow.
PRESTON 24, BURLEY 12
Preston 326 101 11 — 24 21 3
Burley 330 510 0 — 12 12 6
Preston — WP: Zeth Groll. HR: Chayse Oxborrow. 3B: Karson Chugg, Justin Inglet. 2B: Karson Chugg. Tate Greene (2).
SOFTBALL
BURLEY 14, PRESTON 10
PRESTON 10, BURLEY 4
At Burley, Preston split a doubleheader with the Bobcats, falling 14-10 in the first game before rebounding with a 10-4 victory in game two.
“The girls wanted to focus on being more confident in the box,” Preston assistant coach BJ Hemmert said. “Coming off a tough loss, we brought in some confidence and got some big hits. To end the day with a win was a positive.”
Another positive was Megan Johnson. The senior shortstop clobbered home runs in both games and added a double.
“She’s definitely a good, solid player for us,” Hemmert said of Johnson. “We felt like she didn’t get her time to shine. She played some amazing games this summer and she’s a good player and a strong hitter for sure.”
Johnson’s second home run was far more exciting, though. It was the Indians Indians’ third long ball in four hitters as Johnson, Vanessa Griffeth and Jaycee Larson all smacked home runs in the third inning to tie the game up.
“Our team unity is coming together,” Hemmert said. “Believing in one another showed on the field."
Preston (1-2) hosts Bear Lake on Friday.
BURLEY 14, PRESTON 10
Preston 033 400 0 — 10
Burley 016 016 X — 14
Preston — LP: Charly Bair. HR: Megan Johnson. 2B: Rorie Hansen, Megan Johnson, Kendall Keller, Dru Despain (2).
PRESTON 10, BURLEY 4
Preston 004 050 1 — 10
Burley 103 000 0 — 4
Preston — WP: Kendall Keller. HR: Vanessa Griffeth, Jaycee Larson, Megan Johnson. 2B: Vanessa Griffeth (2), Charly Bair (2), Kendall Keller, Dru Despain.