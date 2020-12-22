BOYS BASKETBALL
POCATELLO 71, BONNEVILLE 66
At Pocatello, a 35-point night from freshman Julian Bowie propelled the Indians to a 71-66 win over Bonneville.
“He’s obviously skilled, but he can pass the ball really well and he doesn’t force shots. He doesn’t act like a freshman — he’s cool, calm and collected,” Pocatello coach Joe Green said of Bowie.
“He’s getting better at slashing and getting to the rim. I watched him play for a while and I feel like he’s starting to develop.”
The Indians were up 15 at halftime but fell victim to some remarkable shot-making by Bonneville’s Carson Johnson, who scored 22 and helped pull the Bees within striking distance of Poky.
Johnson’s night would have been the highlight of Tuesday — and likely would have led to a Bonneville win — if not for Bowie’s performance. Just over two weeks after dropping 29 points, he set a new career high with 35, hitting 6 of 8 triples and grabbing 13 rebounds.
Pocatello (6-1) plays Post Falls on Dec. 31 at 11 a.m.
WEST SIDE 50, FIRTH 39
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PRESTON 37, HIGHLAND 32
At Highland, a great defensive fourth quarter pushed Preston over the top to give the Indians a 37-32 win.
“It was a great effort all game,” Highland coach Gino Mariani said. “We gave ourselves a chance in the fourth quarter.”
The Rams led 31-28 heading into the final period but only managed a single point in the fourth. For the Indians, junior Hailey Meek led the way, scoring a game-high 16 points.
Preston (10-3) plays at Logan (UT) on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Highland (7-4, 2-1 5A District 5-6) hosts Thunder Ridge on Jan. 6.
GRACE 47, WEST SIDE 39
At Grace, a balanced effort carried the Grizzlies to the win.
Sydnee Smith led with 12 points, but Maniah Clegg, Amber Mansfield and Jacie Christensen each had 11 for Grace.
Kajsia Fuller's 24 points weren't enough for West Side.
Grace (10-1) plays at Butte County on Jan. 5. West Side (3-7) hosts Aberdeen on Jan. 6.
BOYS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
Bonneville 14 12 18 22 — 66
Pocatello 21 20 13 17 — 71
Bonneville — Johnson 22, Stoddard 16, Gummow 9, Judy 8, McDonald 6, Perez 3, Hatch 2.
Pocatello — Bowie 35, Christensen 15, Payne 9, Vaughan 7, Nielsen 3, Killian 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
Preston 8 14 6 9 — 37
Highland 13 7 11 1 — 32
Preston — Meek 16, Robertson 7, Marlow 4, Ward 4, Larsen 4, Lords 2.
Highland — Thayne 9, S. Bell 7, Schrock 5, Baldwin 4, Tracy 2, T. Bell 2, Maughan 2, Fiefia 1.
West Side — K. Fuller 24, S. Fuller 8, Lemmon 3, Phillips 2, Telford 2.
Grace — Smith 12, Clegg 11, Christensen 11, Mansfield 11, Straatman 2.