BOYS BASKETBALL
RIGBY 60, HIGHLAND 55
HILLCREST 55, PRESTON 53
At Preston, the Indians lost an eight-point lead in the final minute of a crushing loss to ranked Hillcrest.
Cole Harris and Braden Hess had 18 points apiece for Preston.
The Indians (9-6) have now lost two games this week to ranked 4A teams, Pocatello and Hillcrest, by a combined six points.
They play at Twin Falls on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MARSH VALLEY 41, SNAKE RIVER 29
At Marsh Valley, the Eagles knocked off ranked Snake River to send the Panthers to 0-2 in 3A District 5.
Zoie Armstrong had 18 points for Marsh Valley, which stretched out a three-point halftime lead after the break as Snake River struggled to score.
Armstrong outdueled the Panthers' Josee Steadman, who finished with 15 points.
Marsh Valley (11-7, 2-0) plays at Teton on Saturday. Snake River (13-4, 0-2) hosts American Falls on Saturday.
WEST SIDE 52, BEAR LAKE 36
SUGAR-SALEM 51, SODA SPRINGS 40
MACKAY 66, ROCKLAND 64 (OT)
At Mackay, Rockland suffered its second loss of the season with a 66-64 overtime defeat to the Miners.
“Our kids played their hearts out,” Rockland coach Vern Nelson said. “We got off to a slow start and came in like gangbusters in the second quarter and went into halftime with the lead. But we were sluggish in the third quarter and allowed Mackay back in the game.”
It was a back-and-forth affair decided by the smallest of details. Nelson pointed to the foul-shot numbers, a divide boosted by the Bulldogs missing the front ends of some one-and-ones. In total, Mackay was 13 of 23 from the line compared to just 1 of 8 from Rockland.
But despite that and despite Miners’ guard Trinity Seefried dropping a game-high 34 points, Rockland was still in it.
A big reason why was a quartet of 3-pointers from Angie Lee and the play of Rockland’s star forward Kiersley Boyer, who netted a career-high 31 points, 14 rebounds and a half-dozen steals.
“We tried to work the ball into her and she made some really good inside moves to hit the shots,” Nelson said of Boyer. “And she stepped outside a few times and knocked down some shots. She responded really well tonight.”
Rockland (14-2, 10-1 1A DII District 5) hosts Dietrich on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
MARSH VALLEY 41, SNAKE RIVER 29
Snake River 8 11 4 6 — 29
Marsh Valley 7 15 9 10 — 41
Snake River — Jo. Steadman 15, Goff 8, Edlefson 4, Ja. Steadman 2.
Marsh Valley — Armstrong 18, Bennett 9, Christensen 7, Lunt 7.
MACKAY 66, ROCKLAND 64 (OT)
Rockland 6 26 6 19 5 — 64
Mackay 15 10 16 19 7 — 66
Rockland — Boyer 31, Lee 14, T. Wilson 9, Farr 4, A. Wilson 4, Hansen 2.
Mackay — Seefried 34, R. Moore 17, M. Moore 9, McAffee 6.
WRESTLING
PRESTON 72, HILLCREST 15
PRESTON 57, SKY VIEW (UT) 18
The Indians have yet to lose a dual during the 2020-21 campaign as they improved to 16-0 with convincing wins over Hillcrest, 72-15, and Sky View (UT), 57-18.
Not only did Eli Hammons (113), Tavin Rigby (120), Jonathan Seamons (160) and Emery Thorson win each of their matches for Preston, they did so in pinning fashion both times. Thorson, who qualified for the 4A State Championships last year as a freshman, has only lost twice this season. Additionally, Preston senior Brayden Weisbeck went 2-0 as he stuck his opponent from Hillcrest and got a takedown in overtime to beat Sky View's Kade Croft.
Also prevailing for Preston against Sky View were Jaden Perkins (152), Micah Serr (182), Caigun Keller (145) and Ashton Madsen (182). Perkins and Serr won by fall, while Keller and Madsen were triumphant by decision. Keller edged Camron Carling by two points.
The Bobcats got pins from Thacker (126) and Shez Hulse (285), and Malachi Davies (195) and Lopez (220) dispatched of their opponents by decision.
BLACKFOOT 60, SKYLINE 27
182: Maverik Malm (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 195: Preston Colvin (Skyline) pin Jacob Averett (Blackfoot), 5:57. 220: Bennett Swatsenburg (Skyline) by forfeit. 285: Tui Edwin (Skyline) pin Talin Sensenbach (Blackfoot), 0:52. 98: Josh Smith (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 106: Samuel Smith (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 113: Kayden Parsons (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 120: Crew Searle (Skyline) pin Trinity Velasquez (Blackfoot), 1:35. 126: Luke Moore (Blackfoot) pin Dillon Knighton (Skyline), 2:54. 132: Kylan Guerra (Blackfoot) pin Marcus Landon (Skyline), 1:39. 138: Carter Inskeep (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 145: Cole Inskeep (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 152: Xander Zollinger (Skyline) dec. Parker Monson (Blackfoot), 4-1. 160: Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 170: Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot) pin Jonny Baczuk (Skyline), 2:53.
— The Logan Herald Journal and Idaho Falls Post Register contributed to this report.