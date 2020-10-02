MARSH VALLEY 27, SOUTH FREMONT 19
Coming off back-to-back losses to defending state champions, Marsh Valley bounced back in a big way Friday at home, knocking South Fremont from the ranks of the unbeatens.
"We felt like we could have won those games, but they were tough losses and we just had to regroup," Marsh Valley coach Doug Armstrong said. "Overall, we controlled the game and did the things we felt we needed to do."
Michael Belnap ran for 133 yards on 18 carries for Marsh Valley (3-3), which was coming off close losses to West Side, the defending 2A champ, and Sugar-Salem, the defending 3A champ.
Against South Fremont, which was 5-0 and ranked No. 4 in 3A in the most recent media poll, the Eagles dominated the line of scrimmage.
Marsh Valley ran for 317 yards and held South Fremont to minus-44 yards rushing, sacking star quarterback Kaimen Peebles six times.
The Eagles led 21-7 at halftime.
"Our defense played really well, shut down their rushing game tonight," Armstrong said. "They were able to move the ball a little bit through the air, but our defense really stepped up tonight, played good ball, contained their run game and forced them to be one-dimensional.
"(Peebles) is really good. You either keep him off the field with long, sustained drives, or you have to apply pressure to him, because there's going to be breakdowns in coverage."
Marsh Valley opens conference play at Snake River next week.
SNAKE RIVER 12, TETON 7
At Snake River, the Panthers got their first win of the season thanks to a stalwart defense.
"That was the goal this week, was not to worry about the past. The goal was to go 1-0," Snake River coach Jeb Harrison said. "I'm pretty happy with the way the defense played throughout. The offense struggled in the second half and the defense had to make multiple stops, time after time."
Snake River was up 12-0 at halftime after touchdown runs by Rubi Trejo and Cole Gilbert. The Panthers were on pins and needles after a third-quarter touchdown by Teton, but the defense held firm from there to see out the game.
The Panthers (1-4) open conference play against Marsh Valley at Snake River next week.
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN AT AMERICAN FALLS
American Falls' home game against Cole Valley Christian was canceled due to COVID-19 and injury concerns for Cole Valley.
The Beavers (2-3) host Soda Springs next week.
ABERDEEN 38, MALAD 28
At Aberdeen, the Tigers held off Malad in a 2A District 5 contest.
Aberdeen took a 16-0 lead to start the game, but Malad closed to 16-8 at halftime.
"It was two pretty good teams going at it, trading punches," Malad coach Kory Kay said. "We ended up with a lot of penalties that put us in bad situations and left some opportunities out there. Aberdeen is a good, well-disciplined team. Super proud of my team's effort."
The Tigers opened up a three-score lead at one point in the second half, but Malad never went away.
"It was a ballgame," Aberdeen coach Jeff Duffin said. "We opened it up a little bit in the second half, and then they came back. (Malad) is a much improved ballclub. ... I was pleased with our physicality on the lines. We've been able to control the line of scrimmage pretty well."
Aberdeen (4-1, 1-0) hosts North Fremont, the No. 2-ranked team in 2A, next week.
Malad (2-4, 1-1) hosts Bear Lake.
BUTTE COUNTY AT GRACE
Grace's home game against Butte County was canceled due to COVID-19 cases on Butte County.
The Grizzlies (2-2, 1-0) travel to Lighthouse Christian next week.
NORTH GEM 75, HAGERMAN 0
At Hagerman, North Gem savaged the hosts, with Bridger Hatch running for five touchdowns and Austin Lloyd adding four more.
Quarterback Hatch had a particularly efficient day, running for 147 yards and five scores on 10 carries and adding two completions on four pass attempts for another 41 yards and a touchdown.
"We hit hard tonight," North Gem coach Corry Hatch said. "The weekly preparation was key. The guys knew they had an opportunity to get a win and didn't look past (Hagerman). Our O-line was dominant tonight."
All told, the Cowboys ran for 368 yards on 31 carries. Bridger Hatch, Lloyd, Brett Yost and Chayce Low all ran for over 50 yards, and Logan Corta recovered three fumbles, intercepted a pass and ran for a touchdown on his only carry.
North Gem (2-4, 1-0) has a bye next week before playing at Watersprings on Oct. 16.
DIETRICH 56, ROCKLAND 8
At Rockland, the Bulldogs had a tough time against a ranked 1A team.
After scoring on its first drive of the game, Rockland couldn't keep up with Dietrich's attack, which started to gobble up yards on big plays.
"The first drive, we went down and scored, shut them down," Rockland coach Gerry Hunter said. "Then we gave up some big plays and the momentum just shifted. I thought the offense played well, we'd just get in scoring position and we couldn't punch it in. Then we just gave up some big plays, and that really changes momentum in the game."
Braden Permann had 200 yards receiving, plus Rockland's lone touchdown, for the Bulldogs (3-3, 0-2), who play at Shoshone next week.
MARSH VALLEY 27, SOUTH FREMONT 19
South Fremont 0 7 0 12 — 19
Marsh Valley 14 7 0 6 — 27
First quarter
MV — Kellen Belnap 1 run (Caden Goodworth kick)
MV — Dylan Driessen 25 run (Goodworth kick)
Second quarter
MV — Hunter Roche 60 run (Goodworth kick)
SF — 48-yard pass (kick good)
Fourth quarter
SF — 23-yard pass (kick failed)
MV — K. Belnap 1 run (kick failed)
SF — 10-yard pass (conversion failed)
Individual stats
Passing — MV: Roche 2-4-51-0-0.
Rushing — MV: Michael Belnap 18-133, Roche 8-90-1, Driessen 7-50-1, K. Belnap 16-34-2, Bradley Belnap 2-7.
Receiving — MV: Payton Howe 2-51.
SNAKE RIVER 12, TETON 7
Teton 0 0 7 0 — 7
Snake River 6 6 0 0 — 12
First quarter
SR — Rubi Trejo 11 run (kick blocked)
Second quarter
SR — Cole Gilbert 4 run (conversion failed)
Third quarter
T — #2 55 run (kick good)
Individual stats
Passing — SR: Gilbert 7-13-77-0-1.
Rushing — SR: Carson Hawker 18-52, Chandler Coombs 14-60, Gilbert 6-12, Zach Stailey 3-27, Trejo 3-13.
Receiving — SR: Hawker 1-8, Trejo 1-15, Trey Poulter 5-54.
NORTH GEM 75, HAGERMAN 0
North Gem 28 21 13 13 — 75
Hagerman 0 0 0 0 — 0
Individual stats
Passing — NG: Bridger Hatch 2-4-41-1-0.
Rushing — NG: Bridger Hatch 10-147-5, Brett Yost 5-73, Austin Lloyd 6-62-4, Chayce Low 7-52, Logan Corta 1-22-1, Trent Irick 2-12.
Receiving — NG: Low 1-30-1, Lloyd 1-11.
DIETRICH 56, ROCKLAND 8
Dietrich 8 22 12 14 — 56
Rockland 8 0 0 0 — 8
First quarter
RL — Braden Permann 5 pass from Teague Matthews (Braden Permann pass from Teague Matthews)
Individual stats
Passing — RL: Teague Matthews 18-27-260-1-1, Braden Permann 3-7-29-0-1, Gavin Permann 5-9-71-0-0.
Rushing — RL: Brigham Permann 4-45, Braden Permann 1-3, Teague Matthews 1-1, Garrett Hendricksen 1-7.
Receiving — RL: Braden Permann 11-200-1, Wes Matthews 2-8, Brigham Permann 3-22, Levi Farr 6-85, Teague Matthews 3-38, Cody Woodworth 1-7.