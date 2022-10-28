Maybe the ball was slick, or maybe it froze in these frigid Idaho temperatures, or maybe the Thunder were in the right spots at the right time, or maybe their defenders developed the skills to rip it out — or maybe we should credit something else entirely for the Lakeland fumbles that led to Pocatello’s 20-14 playoff win Friday night.

All that was certain in the aftermath of this game, which the Thunder used to secure a date with top-seeded Bishop Kelly in next weekend’s 4A second round, was that Pocatello pulled a magic trick. Down two scores in the second quarter, the Thunder scored a touchdown, recovered an onside kick, scored again, then secured a key stop right before halftime, which was about all the momentum they needed to hang on for their finest victory this fall.

Hunter May vertical

Pocatello quarterback Hunter May unfurls a pass during Friday's 4A playoff game against Lakeland.
Krue Hales TD catch

Pocatello senior Krue Hales hauls in a 25-yard touchdown pass during Friday's 4A playoff game against Lakeland.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

