Friday was Deja Vu. For the second-straight season, the American Legion Single-A State Championship came down to a pair of Southeastern Idaho powerhouses.
Marsh Valley and the Pocatello Razorbacks dueled it out again for a berth in regionals and, again, the Eagles came out on top, edging Poky 3-2 on Friday in Lewiston.
A season ago, the Eagles came into the championship with a state loss on their resume and needed a pair of wins over the Razorbacks (25-17) to notch the first-place trophy.
Their championship path was much smoother this go-round. Marsh Valley went 5-0 in the state tournament, outscoring its opponents 39-17 en route to another title. The Eagles (36-3-2) will head to regionals in Anchorage, Alaska on Wednesday and play the Montana Single-A champion on Friday at 10 a.m.
Despite the stellar run differential, there was drama on Friday.
Pocatello starter Trem Tolman and Marsh Valley hurler Jason Jones were both spectacular. Jones allowed just four hits and two earned runs in six innings and Tolman pitched a seven-hit complete game that included just one earned run.
After six innings, the pair hadn’t allowed an extra-base hit and the Eagles and Razorbacks were tied 2-2. Then in the final frame, Stanton Howell advanced to second on an error and Karter Howell brought him home four pitches later, blasting a two-out triple into center field.
Payton Howe closed things out for the Eagles in the bottom of the seventh, shutting the door on any chance of a Pocatello comeback.
MARSH VALLEY 3, POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 2
Marsh Valley 101 000 1 — 3 7 1
Pocatello 000 200 0 — 2 4 4
Marsh Valley — WP: Jason Jones. 3B: Karter Howell.
