BLACKFOOT – From the left corner, Marsh Valley guard Alexis Christensen released a low-arching 3-pointer that snuck over the rim and fell in. The Eagles bench turned raucous. With five minutes to play, Marsh Valley erased a nine-point halftime deficit and had its first lead since the first minutes of Tuesday’s 3A District 5 Championship Game.
A minute later, deja vu struck. Christensen. Corner. Swish.
Snake River called a timeout. On the Marsh Valley side, coach Kyle McQuivey -- a tame guy who keeps his emotions in check -- leaped from his chair, curled his right fist and let out a Tiger Woods-esque fist pump.
“Right when (Alexis’ 3-pointer went in), I saw our team’s face and their team’s face and I was like, ‘This is the turning point in the game,’ Marsh Valley senior Zoie Armstrong said. “I knew from that point on we were rising. We fed off it.”
Christensen’s second triple capped an 11-0 Marsh Valley run to start the fourth period, putting the Eagles up a half-dozen with just over four minutes to play.
Clutch shooting and a feisty press allowed Marsh Valley to hang pull away for the 56-46 win over Snake River for the district title. The win ended the Panthers’ three-year conference-title streak and was the first district championship and state berth for Marsh Valley in four years.
Despite the loss, Snake River still has a chance to get to state. The road just won’t be easy. The Panthers will have to beat Teton on Thursday at Shelley then knock off the loser of the Filer/Kimberly game on Saturday at Pocatello High.
Marsh Valley, though, doesn’t have to worry about any of the nitty-gritty of play-in games. They heard the buzzer and started celebrating. After the small court storming, award ceremony, net cutting and team picture, Armstrong had the nylon wrapped her neck like jewelry, the senior soaking it all in.
“It feels great,” she said. “The past two years, I was so bummed about (losing). But this team, it just feels right. We have so much chemistry and we really love the game and love each other. It just feels surreal.”
Unbelievable would work, too.
At halftime, the Eagles seemed out of it. Snake River was controlling the tempo. Senior forward Josee Steadman, who finished with a game-high 19 points, was drawing in defenders and facilitating. Center Adia Goff was corralling boards and using her size to flush second-chance baskets. Even with two minutes left in the third quarter, the Eagles were down 10.
Which, if you've been following Marsh Valley, is often where they are most lethal.
“That’s the mantra of this team. For some reason, when they get down, they work harder," McQuivey said. “The first game we played here, I watched back the game and the announcer said, ‘They’re just like a bunch of mosquitos out there. They’re just swarming all over you and pestering you to death.’”
That’s what started to happen. Marsh Valley’s press began moving up and up until it was on Josee Steadman and Snake River freshman point guard Rylie Edlefsen near the baseline. The Panthers started turning the ball over. Lanes opened for Marsh Valley.
The Eagles closed the third quarter on a 7-2 run then scored the first 11 points of the final period. Armstrong -- who, along with Christensen, finished with 13 points -- nailed free throws down the stretch to ice the game, an apropos ending. The senior leader sending her team to state.
“With her leadership and skill, it’s what the team is because they follow her and see her,” McQuivey said of Armstrong. “She’s just a go-getter and when she go-gets, the others go-get. They follow right along.”
And now they'll follow her to the state tournament.
MARSH VALLEY 56, SNAKE RIVER 46
Marsh Valley 12 11 13 20 — 56
Snake River 15 17 9 5 — 46
Marsh Valley — Armstrong 13, Christensen 13, Bennett 10, Lunt 8, Belnap 6, Hadley 6.
Snake River — Jo. Steadman 19, VanOrden 11, Edlefsen 6, Goff 6, Ja. Steadman 2, Gilbert 2.