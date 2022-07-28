Elias Blackhawk looked down at his index finger, a white bandage covering a mystery injury. Was it cut? Broken? He wasn’t sure, but he didn’t exactly care in the moment, because that finger had just helped him lay down one of the most important bunt of his life.

He executed it only minutes earlier. His Razorbacks faced a tricky situation: Single-A state tournament, tied in the bottom of the seventh against the Pocatello Rebels, the city’s other single-A team, and the Razorbacks had a runner on first. He moved up to second on a wild pitch. Then Blackhawk showed bunt, got a pitch near his forehead, but he put the bat on it, producing a soft bunt down the first-base line.

