In Game 1 of this doubleheader, Highland DH TJ Edgington went 2-for-4 with three RBI. Outfielder Drew Hymas also broke a tie in the fifth, using a double to plate one run.
Game 2 results weren’t available by print deadline.
Next up for Highland: Home game against Twin Falls on Saturday.
POCATELLO 2, CENTURY 0
In Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader, Poky pitcher Brody Burch tossed a complete-game gem, going the full seven innings and allowing just two hits, striking out nine in the process. Catcher Martin Serrano drove in a run via sac fly, while McCaden Evans scored on an error.
POCATELLO 10, CENTURY 0
In Game 2, Poky pitcher Maddox Moore tossed a five-inning no-hitter, walking one and fanning eight. His team’s offense helped end the game early, getting hits from five different players, including two RBI from Martin Serrano.
Next up for Pocatello: A home matchup with Preston on Wednesday.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL HIGHLAND 15, IDAHO FALLS 14
In Game 1 of this doubleheader, Highland junior Marissa Mauger delivered a walk-off, two-run single, helping the Rams win a one-run decision. She totaled five RBI in the win, while three of her teammates produced multi-RBI games.
Game 2 results weren’t available by print deadline.
Next up for Highland: A road game against Canyon Ridge on Saturday morning.