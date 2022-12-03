HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 12/3: Poky boys rout Bishop Kelly, Century boys lose to Middleton JOURNAL STAFF Dec 3, 2022 Dec 3, 2022 Updated 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pocatello guard Kesler Vaughan scores on a layup during Friday's game against Vallivue. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOYS BASKETBALLPocatello 73, Bishop Kelly 49Timberline 52, Highland 47 Middleton 50, Century 44Eli Blackhawk scored 16 points and Luke Pattanja added nine for the Diamondbacks, who fall to 2-1 ahead of Tuesday's home game against Shelley.Preston 80, Vallivue 30Bear Lake 61, Rich County (UT) 25GIRLS BASKETBALLTimberline 66, Highland 45Rams, 3-4 on the season, visit Pocatello on Friday night.Grace 32, Oakley 28 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Highland Boys Sport Middleton Timberline Luke Pattanja Basketball Eli Blackhawk Kelly Pocatello Shelley Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now POCATELLO DISTURBANCE UPDATE: Police say man who was shot remains in PMC's ICU while man who was stabbed arrested on unrelated warrants Five potential candidates to become Idaho State's next head coach Bannock County mulls spending $8M in COVID stimulus funds for new stadium that could attract MLB-partnered baseball team Winter weather advisory, special weather alert in effect in East Idaho as storm approaches Chubbuck Olive Garden nearing completion, expected to open in January Local man who molested 6-year-old girl gets probation 2-month-old baby dies after reportedly being shaken by mother's boyfriend Police: Missing Idaho boy's remains were likely moved to new spot Poky boys race to early lead in 79-35 throttling of Vallivue HS scores 12/2: Century boys beat Timberline, Highland boys top Middleton Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.