HIGH SCHOOL SCORES HS scores 12/2: Century boys beat Timberline, Highland boys top Middleton JOURNAL STAFF Dec 2, 2022 Dec 2, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago

Century guard Elias Blackhawk surveys the defense last season against Pocatello. Kyle Riley/For the Journal

BOYS BASKETBALL
Pocatello 79, Vallivue 35
Century 39, Timberline 36 
Eli Blackhawk posted 17 points and Luke Pattanja added 11 for the Diamondbacks.
Highland 61, Middleton 57

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Middleton 58, Highland 47

GIRLS WRESTLING
Black Canyon Brawl
114 weight class
1st: Lydia Townsend, Marsh Valley
2nd: Hannah Tatton, Buhl
3rd: Braylee Price, Malad
4th: Hayden Ball, Grace

120 weight class
1st: Piper Anderson, Grace
2nd: Mitzie Hunt, Bear Lake
3rd: Taylor Hood, Buhl
4th: Samantha Roberts, West Side
5th: Kathryn Christensen, West Side

126 weight class
1st: Addison Ball, Grace
2nd: Sesha Beckstead, West Side
3rd: Alexandra Sturges, Soda Springs
4th: Dezirae Haven, Malad

132 weight class
1st: Eliza Ball, Grace
2nd: Rylee Neilson, Malad
3rd: Aspen Christensen, Soda Springs

145 weight class
1st: Hallie Stone, Pocatello
2nd: Josie Redman, Marsh Valley
3rd: Josie Newby, Grace
4th: Samantha Harper, Bear Lake
5th: Alissa Olsen, Pocatello

152 weight class
1st: Cambree Howe, Malad
2nd: Cale Carter, Malad
3rd: Abbiegail Krupp, Soda Springs

185 weight class
1st: Riley Bodily, Preston
2nd: Jasmine Hansen, West Side
