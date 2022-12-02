Good luck identifying the best part about Julian Bowie’s game on Friday night. He scored 23 of his 26 points in the first half of his Pocatello team’s win, a 79-35 throttling of Vallivue, and he threw down what felt like a thousand dunks. He threaded three triples. He got most whatever he liked against a Falcon defense that rarely offered much resistance.
“When he gets going in transition, sees the ball go through the net early,” Poky coach Joe Green said, “then I think he sometimes has a big night.”
The most impressive part of Bowie’s night, though, might have been this: The way he stayed busy on the bench. Bowie cashed the only shot he attempted in the third frame, a long ball for his final points of the night, and by then, his team’s lead verged on 30. So he and most of the other Thunder starters took a seat and watched their teammates handle the rest of the game, doing all manner of things to keep busy: Standing up and dancing. Patting the top of their heads when a teammate dunked. The teenagers acted like, well, teenagers.
In this one, Bowie sat for almost as long as he played, which is a welcome sign for the Thunder, who improved to a spotless 2-0 with the win. Kesler Vaughan added nine points. Drew Olsen posted eight garbage-time points. Transfer center Gage Ontiveros chipped in six. All told, eight Poky players scored five points or more, leading to a win that was never close.
“I really liked our intensity,” Green said. “I thought we got after it. I thought we ran the floor really well, and our defense turned into offense a little bit, so we were able to blow that one open.”
In truth, the more interesting parts of this game came in how they translate to contests down the road. On Tuesday, in Pocatello’s season-opening win over Burley, Bowie totaled 20 points, using his size advantage to bury a number of defenders under the rim. He did the same against Vallivue. He splashed a trio of treys, but he also made an effort to unsheathe the part of his game that hasn’t always shone: His post game.
In this win over Vallivue, Bowie shot an efficient 9-for-13, but the more interesting part was this: He converted 6 of 8 two-point shots. He showed aggressiveness around the rim. He used adept touch when he got there. There aren’t too many holes in the Boise State commit’s game — but he’s plugging the ones that do surface.
“He’s getting to the rim, and he’s using his body better. You get to the free throw line better that way,” Green said. “I think he’s a little more physical, and filling out a little bit too, so that helps.”
In his group’s win over Burley at the beginning of the week, Green wasn’t entirely pleased with his team’s defense, which allowed just 45 points. Against Vallivue, the Thunder yielded only 35.
Still, Green saw room for improvement. He’d like his group to go for fewer steals — or at least ones that make more sense.
That will take on more importance on Saturday evening, when Poky’s competition gets a tad more difficult. At 6 p.m., the Thunder will host Bishop Kelly, another Boise-area team, though the Knights profile as a more challenging opponent than the Falcons and Bobcats. That will give Poky another chance to improve — and maybe this time Bowie and Co. less time on the bench at the end of a blowout.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
