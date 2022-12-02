Julian Bowie dunk

Pocatello guard Julian Bowie throws down a dunk during Friday's game against Vallivue.

Good luck identifying the best part about Julian Bowie’s game on Friday night. He scored 23 of his 26 points in the first half of his Pocatello team’s win, a 79-35 throttling of Vallivue, and he threw down what felt like a thousand dunks. He threaded three triples. He got most whatever he liked against a Falcon defense that rarely offered much resistance.

“When he gets going in transition, sees the ball go through the net early,” Poky coach Joe Green said, “then I think he sometimes has a big night.”

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

