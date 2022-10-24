HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS HS football, volleyball state playoff brackets set JOURNAL STAFF Oct 24, 2022 Oct 24, 2022 Updated 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Highland receiver Rhidge Barela angles right as he returns a punt a game against Blackfoot earlier this season. Kyle Riley/For the Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The high school football and volleyball playoff brackets are now officially set. Here are our local matchups.FOOTBALL5A Highland, the District 5 champion, gets a first-round bye. On the weekend of Nov. 4, the Rams will host the winner of Nampa and Mountain View.4AEighth-seeded Pocatello, also a District 5 champion, will host ninth-seeded No. Lakeland at 7 p.m. Friday at Lookout Credit Union Field.Fifth-seeded Blackfoot will host 12th-seeded Hillcrest at 7 p.m. Friday.3AThird-seeded Snake River will host 12th-seeded Fruitland at 7 p.m. Friday.Tenth-seeded Marsh Valley will travel to play seventh-seeded Teton at 7 p.m. Thursday.2ASeventh-seeded Aberdeen will host 10th-seeded Saint Maries at 2 p.m. Saturday.VOLLEYBALL4A (at Thunder Ridge)Seventh-seeded Century will play second-seeded Canyon Ridge at 9 a.m. Friday.Eighth-seeded Blackfoot will play top-seeded Skyview at 11 a.m. Friday.3A (at Hillcrest)Fourth-seeded Snake River will play fifth-seeded McCall-Donnelly at 9 a.m. Friday.2A (at Shelley)Fourth-seeded West Side will play fifth-seeded Malad at 9 a.m. Friday.1AD1 (at Madison)Eighth-seed Grace will play top-seeded Troy at 11 a.m. Friday.1AD2 (at Madison)Second-seeded Rockland will play seventh-seeded Deary at 9 a.m. Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Playoff First Round Sport Bye Maries Aberdeen Hs Football Volleyball Bracket Blackfoot Hillcrest Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Employment Opportunities! Trending Now Search underway for missing East Idaho hunter US Forest Service 'burn boss' arrested after planned burn grows into wildfire Hunter shoots self while fighting off grizzly attack Local sheriff's office encouraging families to check sex offender registry before trick-or-treating Universities join forces to start maple syrup production in Southeast Idaho Thompsen, Troy Michael The tragedy and redemption of Wally Benton — the skydiver who crashed into Bronco Stadium Hill, Billy George Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal. MyIdahoTix.com Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters
