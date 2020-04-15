As one of Pocatello's top high school athletes, Adi Spillett wasn't satisfied with taking her talents to college for just one sport.
Instead, realizing a long-term goal, Spillett signed with the College of Idaho on Tuesday to play both soccer and basketball.
"I was not ready to be done with either one of them, and I think it's a really cool opportunity that I get to do both, so I'm super excited about that," Spillett said.
The Pocatello High School senior certainly has the ability and the pedigree to back up her ambitious college plans.
Spillett was the Idaho State Journal's 2019 All-Area Girls Soccer Player of the Year after scoring 27 goals to lead the Indians back to the state tournament for the first time since 2007.
In basketball, she was on the 4A District 4-5 all-conference team as a junior, averaging 9.2 points and 3.3 steals per game.
She was leading Pocatello in scoring early in her senior year before suffering an ACL injury that ended her high school basketball career prematurely.
Spillett said that she's still on track to return from that injury in September, about nine months after it happened.
While on her official soccer visit to C of I shortly after the high school soccer season ended, Spillett mentioned to Yotes head soccer coach Brian Smith that she was interested in playing basketball as well.
Smith set up a meeting with basketball coach Janis Beal. Both coaches were willing to let her pursue being a dual-sport athlete.
"They've been super understanding ever since and totally for the idea of it," Spillett said. "I really grew to like the coaches and I like the college campus idea of it all."
As it turned out, both College of Idaho coaches were excited about the idea of getting a top athlete on their rosters.
"Adi is going to be a special talent," Smith said in a press release. "She has breakaway pace, a competitive streak that fits perfectly with our group and an instinct to get to the goal and finish. She blends a great balance between power and finesse that will undoubtedly be a positive influence within our team, and I expect her to have a brilliant career as a Yote."
"We are excited to have an athlete like Adi join our team," Beal added. "It is a testament to her athleticism that she can not only compete, but excel, in more than one sport."
Spillett, who said she's undecided on what to study, chose College of Idaho over interest from junior colleges, where she likely could have also been a dual-sport athlete. She also had some interest from Idaho State as a walk-on for basketball, as well as from Utah State, where her older sister Alysa runs track.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, she signed Tuesday in a small ceremony at her family's home, rather than at her high school.
"That was a little strange," Spillett said. "It wasn't ideal, that's for sure, but my family's awesome. They wanted me to kind of get the same feel, so they set that up for me. It's OK, I didn't get the big signing, but I'm not too worried about that, I'm just grateful to be moving forward."