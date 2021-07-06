POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 11, SKYLINE 9
At Halliwell Park, Pocatello went down early but came back to beat Skyline.
McCadden Evans didn’t get an out in the second inning for the Runnin’ Rebels, giving up six runs in total before being pulled.
Braxton Wilhelm relieved and not only escaped the second, but followed up with two straight shutout innings to allow the Pocatello offense to get back in the game.
The Runnin’ Rebels obliged, putting up 10 runs across the second, third and fourth innings.
Brody Burch drove in four from the leadoff spot.
The Runnin’ Rebels (16-13) led 5-0 in the bottom of the third inning of the second game as of press time.
Skyline 150 030 0 — 9 10 5
Pocatello 025 310 x — 11 7 5
Skyline — LP: Brayden Merzlock.
Pocatello — WP: Braxton Wilhelm. 2B: Aaron Kearns.