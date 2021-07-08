SINGLE-A
BORAH 4, POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 3
At Centennial, Borah’s late offensive outburst hurt the Razorbacks in a low-scoring loss.
Trem Tolman struck out two and gave up just one run in four innings to start the game, but didn’t get an out in the fifth. He and reliever Maddox Moore combined to give up three runs in the inning, turning a 2-1 Pocatello lead into a 4-2 deficit.
Jace Vaughan went 4 for 4 from the leadoff spot, but the Razorbacks had just three other hits.
Pocatello (15-11) plays Bend (OR) at Centennial on Friday.
BORAH 4, POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 3
Pocatello 200 000 1 — 3 7 2
Borah 001 030 x — 4 5 4
Pocatello — LP: Trem Tolman.
Borah — WP: Knoll. 2B: Robinson
SHELLEY 18, BLACKFOOT A 2
SHELLEY 6, BLACKFOOT A 2 (6)
At Blackfoot, the Broncos’ offense struggled in a doubleheader sweep by Shelley.
Blackfoot played the visitors close in the first game, trailing 5-2 until Shelley scored 13 runs over the sixth and seventh innings.
Sergio Burrola and Sy Callister drove in the runs for Blackfoot.
The second game was closer, but the Broncos still had no answers for Shelley’s pitching, collecting just four hits — two by Burrola.
Blackfoot (1-20-1) plays a doubleheader at Twin Falls on Monday.
SHELLEY 18, BLACKFOOT A 2
Shelley 003 116 7 — 18 18 1
Blackfoot 002 000 0 — 2 7 5
Blackfoot — LP: Wylie Madsen. 2B: Lucas Hill.
SHELLEY 6, BLACKFOOT A 2 (6)
Shelley 110 031 — 6 10 1
Blackfoot 100 010 — 2 4 2
Blackfoot — LP: Lucas Hill.