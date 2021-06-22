AMERICAN FALLS – Standing in the American Falls common area in early June, Felippe Cataluna had one request, or rather one rule. Those in attendance could snap as many pictures as they wanted of him. He would pose, switch spots, stand next to different people — do anything except smile.
“I don’t smile,” he’d respond to pleas for him to show some teeth.
He was about the only soul in the vicinity not smiling as he signed his track and field scholarship offer from William-Penn University in Iowa. Cataluna was the best jumper for the Beavers this season, a shorter senior who leapt great distances because of his quick acceleration and ability to turn into Gumby just before he hits the sand.
“He can bend in a way that makes it – I mean, you have to stretch at the end of the jump and he can do that so well. He gets an extra foot just by his landing phase,” American Falls assistant coach Jami Adair said. ”His strength is jumping, for sure. But he is just an amazing athlete who always – it’s never good enough. He wants to keep improving every single time – which is great.”
After setting a 21-foot, 8 1/2-inch long jump personal record in the district meet, placing fourth in the same event at state and finishing in the top 12 in the triple jump, 200 meters and 4x200, college interest arose for the American Falls senior.
There were a few offers from schools in California. One in Oregon. Another in Kentucky. Cataluna chose to spend his next four years in Iowa, a place he’s never visited and has heard resembles Idaho “but flatter.”
“I feel like Iowa is far – it’s like one of the farthest ones – and I kind of want to get out of here and make a name for myself and for this town,” he said.
Time will tell if Cataluna can make a name for himself at William-Penn. What’s not up for debate is that whoever runs into Cataluna in Oskaloosa will surely notice him.
Sporting baby blue Jordan 4 sneakers, Cataluna stood in the commons as if it were Manhattan during New York Fashion Week, describing some of his clothing styles and his best fits – like the outfit he donned when he became prom king.
A tux wasn’t unique enough, he thought, opting instead for baggy pants, red sunglasses, a floral button-up shirt and a matching mask.
Said a bystander: “He was dressed to the T.”
“My favorite is his checkered shirt with his striped overalls,” Adair added. “It’s so funny.”
Cataluna’s eclectic fashion sense is derived from his ongoing curiosity, a never-ending quest to research interesting topics. He once watched a documentary about culture in Japan, so Cataluna – who is Filipino – picked up some Japanese garb and let it influence his style. Other times, he’ll be visiting his dad in Boise and scour local thrift shops, grabbing whatever he thinks is cool.
The toughest part, though, may simply be to wear it – to walk through the high school halls in far-out outfits and not care what anyone thinks.
“(My friends) sometimes make fun of me, not going to lie. But they’re like, ‘It’s Felippe, that’s how he is,’” Cataluna said.
“He just has that contagious love of life,” Adair said. “You can’t help but smile when you’re around him. It’s infectious. He just loves life and loves everything, so when you’re when you’re around him, it’s like, ‘OK, I do too.’”
That’s the other reason Cataluna doesn’t really need to smile. If his fashion sense, if his outfit is successful, then no one is even going to bother looking at his mouth. Just like if he keeps jumping further and further, people will know his name and where he’s from.
“He’s true to himself,” Adair said. “You have to have that (self-confidence) in order to go to the next level and improve on the track every time.”