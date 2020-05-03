A 45-year-old Eagle woman was killed and five other people were injured Sunday afternoon during a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 30 just west of Lava Hot Springs.
Idaho State Police said Rebecca P. Harper died at the scene of the 3:07 p.m. crash.
Police said she was one of five people traveling in a 2018 Ford Eagle, driven by 68-year-old Ronald W. Petersen of Pocatello, heading westbound on the highway. Police said a 2003 Dodge Durango heading eastbound, driven by Sussanne Jensen, 68, of McCammon, collided with the Ford.
Police said that after the impact the Dodge rolled down an embankment, where it came to rest, and the Ford came to rest in the middle of the highway.
Petersen was flown by emergency helicopter from the scene to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Jensen as well as Petersen’s other passengers — Sally W. Petersen, 67, of Pocatello; Dallin B. Harper, 20, of Lenexa, Kansas; and Nathan T. Harper, 46, of Eagle — were all transported to PMC by ground ambulances.
A PMC official said Ronald Petersen and Dallin Harper remained in critical condition at the hospital on Monday night. Jensen was transferred from PMC to an undisclosed medical center and an update on her condition was unavailable. Nathan Harper was in stable condition at PMC on Monday night and Sally Petersen was treated and released.
The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.