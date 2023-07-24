A dog belonging to a transient man arrested in Pocatello earlier this month was recently found dead inside of a van parked in Chubbuck, police say.
In addition to the charges filed as the result of his arrest in Pocatello on July 8, Paul Russell Henderson, 30, has been charged with a misdemeanor for violating Chubbuck’s animal control policy after authorities there discovered his badly decomposed dog inside of his white van parked in the area of the Idaho Central Credit Union headquarters on Central Way in Chubbuck on July 19.
The Pocatello police officers that arrested Henderson on July 8 also failed to locate a handgun inside of Henderson’s waistband when he was initially taken into custody, according to a Pocatello police report the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday. The gun was located on Henderson’s person once he was transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello, the police report said.
Chubbuck Police Chief Nick Sasser told the Idaho State Journal on Monday that a group of people working in the area of the ICCU headquarters on July 19 detected a foul odor emanating from a white van in the area and contacted authorities.
Chubbuck Animal Services personnel responded to the scene and determined that a dog had died inside the vehicle, said Sasser, adding that authorities were able to identify Henderson as the owner of the van.
After the discovery, Sasser said Chubbuck police officers spoke to Henderson about the dog in the car and determined that Henderson said nothing about the dog in the van to the Pocatello police officers who arrested him on July 8, nor did he tell anyone at the jail about the dog following his arrest.
“Neither police department knew about the dog in the car, and ultimately it was (Henderson’s) responsibility to notify someone that he had a dog in his vehicle,” Sasser said.
The badly decomposed dog was disposed of after it was discovered, Sasser said.
Henderson was then charged with a misdemeanor for violating Chubbuck’s Animal Services policy that states, “No person shall through the act or omission, do any of the following specific acts to an animal: abuse or otherwise mistreat, torture, misuse, overload, override, abandon or expose to unreasonable danger to health or life.”
Henderson was incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail on July 8 following an incident on Hawthorne Road in which he resisted arrest, according to the Pocatello police report.
Pocatello police were dispatched to the 3700 block of Hawthorne Road around 10:46 p.m. July 8 for the report of a man yelling outside of a residence, police said.
Upon arrival, police came into contact with Henderson and gave him several verbal commands to calm down and sit on the ground as he was being detained while the officers investigated, according to the report.
Henderson ignored the officers commands and began to walk away from the scene, at which point an officer grabbed him by the left arm and attempted to put him in handcuffs, police said.
Henderson pulled away from the officers and was subsequently assisted to the ground where he continued to resist and struggle with officers, according to the report.
Henderson was then arrested and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
He was subsequently charged with possessing a firearm by a convicted felon and attempting to introduce contraband into a correctional facility, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence.
The Pocatello police report does not mention whether officers conducted any tests to determine if Henderson was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of his arrest.
Henderson appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing on July 10, during which his bond was set at $25,000.
He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 3, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence to elevate his case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
