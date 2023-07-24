Paul Russell Henderson

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

A dog belonging to a transient man arrested in Pocatello earlier this month was recently found dead inside of a van parked in Chubbuck, police say.

In addition to the charges filed as the result of his arrest in Pocatello on July 8, Paul Russell Henderson, 30, has been charged with a misdemeanor for violating Chubbuck’s animal control policy after authorities there discovered his badly decomposed dog inside of his white van parked in the area of the Idaho Central Credit Union headquarters on Central Way in Chubbuck on July 19.

