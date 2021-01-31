POCATELLO — A local real estate agent might have saved a home from destruction by reporting the smell of smoke at the residence on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
The real estate agent, who's name has not been released, was showing the vacant home in the 1700 block of North Garfield Avenue to a prospective buyer when she smelled smoke and called 911 around 1 p.m., the Pocatello Fire Department reported.
The Fire Department responded and found that some of the older wiring in the home's attic had ignited.
Firefighters extinguished the fire in less than 15 minutes, before it could cause serious damage to the home.
The Fire Department said the fire resulted in minor damage to the attic and an interior wall of the single story wood-frame home but the residence is still inhabitable.
There were no injuries.