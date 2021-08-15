An Idaho Falls man is facing a juvenile rape charge after Idaho State Police troopers discovered videos he made of himself raping a 16-year-old.
According to the probable cause affidavit, troopers learned of the videos when Jose Armando Lopez, 23, was pulled over during a traffic stop as part of a drug investigation.
The victim was in the car with Lopez at the time, and he told deputies she was his girlfriend.
The sex videos were discovered after Lopez gave a trooper permission to search his phone. The affidavit states Lopez and the victim were identifiable by their faces and Lopez’s tattoos.
The affidavit does not state whether the victim agreed to have sex with Lopez. Under Idaho law minors cannot consent to sex with adults and sex between an adult and a minor is a crime by the adult unless they are less than three years apart in age.
Lopez was charged with rape, punishable with a minimum of one year in prison and up to a life sentence. He was released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond.
A no-contact order was issued between Lopez and the victim. Court records indicate the victim has filed a motion for the order to be dismissed or modified.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 25 in Bonneville County Court.