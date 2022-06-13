Idaho’s gas prices took another big jump last week, surging over the $5-per-gallon threshold.
The state’s average gas price increased 20 cents in one week and was $5.10 per gallon as of Monday, June 13, according to a AAA press release.
This time last year, Idaho’s average gas price was $3.29.
“Crude oil supplies are tight, summer fuel demand is on the rise, and drivers are stuck in the middle,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said in the release. “With no immediate relief in sight, Idaho families continue to be under enormous pressure to find ways to make long-awaited vacations, and in some cases, the daily commute and regular errands, possible.”
Idaho’s gas is the 12th-most expensive in the U.S., and the Gem State is one of 22 states, plus the District of Columbia, whose gas is at least $5 per gallon.
The national average is $5.01.
The least-expensive gas in Idaho can currently be found in the southeastern past of the state. Drivers in rural parts of Idaho, where fuel is delivered longer distances by tanker truck, are paying the most, the AAA release says.
“As temperatures soar, one way to stretch your fuel budget is to use your car’s air conditioner sparingly, and park in shaded areas to reduce your cooling needs when you drive again,” Conde said. “Keep your tires inflated, and ditch anything heavy that you don’t need in or on your vehicle.”
AAA currently projects that gas prices will increase through the Independence Day weekend and beyond.