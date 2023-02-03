Hunting Grizzlies

A grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, in this 2011 photo. The Biden administration on Friday took a first step toward ending federal protections for grizzly bears in the northern Rocky Mountains, which would open the door to hunting in several states

 AP Photo/Jim Urquhart, File

Federal officials signaled Friday that they have rejected Idaho’s petition to strip Endangered Species Act protections from grizzly bears in the Lower 48 states.

At the same time, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service indicated more modest proposals submitted by Wyoming and Montana merited closer examination. Officials from the agency will spend the next year further studying petitions from Idaho’s neighbors.

