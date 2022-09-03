Downard investigation hazmat (copy)

Emergency responders are pictured outside of Downard Funeral Home in Pocatello on Sept. 3, 2021.

 Shelbie Harris/Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — The grief of losing a loved one can almost feel insurmountable, but for the families affected by the alleged crimes of Downard Funeral Home owner Lance Peck, death was only the beginning of a gruesome series of events that many will never forget.

Lance Peck

The recent filing of 63 misdemeanor charges against Peck and his arrest on Aug. 30 has left many local residents hopeful that justice for his alleged disregard of trust and compassion will finally be served. But for others, the damage this event has caused is seemingly irreparable.

Bill Collins

Brock Wilks

Rhonda D’Amico bench in memory of late husband Eric

A bench Rhonda D’Amico and her family installed on Scout Mountain in memory of her late husband Eric. The cremated remains of her husband were not located following the police search of Downard Funeral Home last year.