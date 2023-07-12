Steven Johns

 Idaho Falls Police Department Photo

Yesterday, July 11, 2023, shortly before 6:00 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Linden Drive for a report of a man brandishing a knife towards people in the home. Officers arrived and spoke to two victims who stated that they had been inside of the residence when Steven Johns entered holding a knife. Johns brandished the knife at the two people and yelled that the property was his. The property was not Johns. Both victims stated that they feared for their lives. One barricaded themselves in another room, while another ran outside away from Johns.

When Officers arrived, Johns had left that residence, and had gone into his home nearby. In this process, Johns kicked and broke a gate on the property that was not his.

