POCATELLO — The schedule for the Portneuf Valley Quilters’ Guild Quilt Fest 2026 quilt show has been finalized. The show will run from Oct. 2—3 at the Mountain View Event Center, 1567 Way to Grace Ave. in Pocatello. The show runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 2 and then runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 4.
The show includes vendors, quilt raffle, silent auction, boutique, antique vintage sewing machine display, half hourly demonstrations, block challenge, beautiful quilts and inspiration.
Admission is $5 each day.
Free demonstrations every 30 minutes:
Oct. 2:
11 to 11:20 a.m.: The Coolest Scissors Quilter’s Attic — Carla Grey.
11:30 to 11:50 a.m.: Tips for Beginning Quilters Ellen McKinley — PVQG.
Noon to 12:20 p.m.: Easy Bargello Quilts Karlene Hunt — PVQG.
12:30 to 12:50 p.m.: Fun With Collage Christine Moll — PVQG.
1 to 1:20 p.m.: Wool Applique for Beginners Karen Tolman and Linda Elle — PVQG.
1:30 to 1:50 p.m.: Dimensional Fabric Flowers Diana Cary — Heritage Quilt Museum.
2 to 2:20 p.m.: What to DO with ALL Those Scraps Sandy Martin — Caribou Quilt Guild.
2:30 to 2:50 p.m.: Fusible Applique Gary’s Sewing Center Jenni Berg.
3 to 3:20 p.m.: Basic Freezer Paper Connie Canning — PVQG.
3:30 to 3:50 p.m.: Crazy Patch Quilting Judy Ward — A Common Thread.
4 to 4:20 p.m.: Needle Health and Life Alan’s Quilt & Vac — Alan Fairbanks.
4:30 to 4:50 p.m.: A Bit of Fascinating Quilt History Jill Barber — PVQG.
5 to 5:20 p.m.: Ultimate Flying Geese Rulers Cherry Tree Cottage Quilts — Machelle Preston.
Oct. 3:
10 to 10:45 a.m. Bring in Your Vintage Quilt to Learn More Jill Barber — PVQG.
11 to 11:20 a.m.: Fun With Machine Embroidery Juanita Wacaster — PVQG
11:30 to 11:50 a.m.: Diagnostic Quilting: Tools for your Design Journey Steve Shmid — A Common Thread.
Noon to 12:20 p.m.: Preparing Your Quilt for the Longarm Kristin Alldrin — Machine Quilting.
12:30 to 12:50 p.m.: Infinity Scarves Minky Quilt Shop — Laurie Dance.
1 to 1:20 p.m.: Hand Ruching Needlework Joyce Shoemaker — Heritage Quilt Museum.
1:30 to 1:50 p.m.: Using Applique Overlays & Adding Detail with Paint Tracy Meyer — PVQG.
2 to 2:20 p.m.: Creating Realistic Images with Fabric Jessica Drennand — Behind the Seams Quilt Guild.
Vendors available both days:
— Alan’s Quilt and Vac.
— All’s Fair.
— Cherry Tree Cottage Quilts.
— Copper Mountain Quilting.
— Cutting Bolts.
— Frontier Quilting.
— Gary’s Sewing Center.
— Minky Quilt Shop/Cuddle Soft Kits.
— Quilt Heritage Museum.
— Quilters Attic.
— Sego Lily Quilts — A1 Quilting Machines/Quilt EZ.
— Sew Creations by Myrna..
— Textile Treasures by J’neane.
And more.
The guild is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving the art of quilting both historically and today. The guild does this by promoting educational opportunities, philanthropic endeavors, and by supporting and encouraging quilters and crafters through fellowship and sharing. Quilt Fest 2026 is for everyone.
For general quilt show information, please call Cassie at 208-241-6453 or Debi at 208-406-1614.
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