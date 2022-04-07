A 45-year-old California man who was driving the wrong way on Interstate 15 north of Downey has died after colliding with two other vehicles late Tuesday night, Idaho State Police said.
The driver, of San Luis Obisbo, California, was traveling southbound on the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 in a 2019 Volkswagen around 11:56 p.m. Tuesday when state police said he struck two northbound vehicles — a Toyota SUV driven by a 21-year-old Rexburg man and a Ford pickup truck driven by a 34-year-old Idaho Falls man.
The driver of the Volkswagen was airlifted via emergency helicopter to a local hospital where he later died, state police said. His name has not been released.
The driver of the Toyota SUV was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. His name and an update on his condition have not been released.
The northbound lanes of Interstate 15 were blocked for more than two hours because of the crash, state police said.
State police are continuing to investigate the crash, which is the second caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 15 in less than a week.
On Saturday morning, a wrong-way driver caused a head-on collision on Interstate 15 south of Blackfoot that left him injured and the other driver dead, state police said.
State police said Tommy Larkin, 36, of Fort Hall was driving southbound on the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 in a Chevrolet Impala and struck an Oldsmobile driven by Juan Berrocal-Gonzales, 69, of Blackfoot. Police said Berrocal-Gonzales died at the scene while Larkin suffered injuries and was transported via ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
Larkin was then transferred to another hospital for further treatment. No updates on his condition have been provided.