POCATELLO — The newly established Idaho State University School of the Arts is proud to announce its inaugural 2026-27 Featured Events Season, marking the first year that the university's theatre, music and visual arts programs are presented together under one unified school. The season celebrates creativity, collaboration, and artistic excellence through nine signature events that invite audiences to experience the full breadth of the arts at ISU.
"The inaugural School of the Arts season celebrates not only the incredible talent within our programs, but also the power of collaboration across disciplines," said Tara Young, interim executive director of the School of the Arts. "Whether you're attending a play, a concert, a gallery exhibition or one of our festivals, we invite our community to experience the creativity, innovation and inspiration that define the arts at Idaho State University."
2026-27 Featured Events
The season opens with the Faculty Art Exhibition in the John B. Davis Gallery now through Sept. 16, featuring artwork by ISU art faculty across a variety of disciplines, including exciting new work by faculty member Ash Williams.
The theatre season includes four exciting productions:
— “Peace, Love, and Cupcakes” (Sept. 25-Oct. 3) — A heartwarming musical celebrating friendship, resilience, and finding belonging through community.
— “The Play That Goes Wrong” (Nov. 13-21) — The award-winning comedy packed with brilliantly timed physical comedy, theatrical mishaps and nonstop laughter.
— “Romeo and Juliet” (Feb.26-March 6) — Shakespeare's timeless story of love, family and fate.
— “Iolanthe” (April 9-17) — Gilbert and Sullivan's enchanting comic operetta filled with wit, memorable melodies and whimsical fantasy.
Music highlights include:
— ISU Choral Invitational Festival & Concert featuring guest conductor Deanna Joseph of Georgia State University (Oct. 17).
— ISU Mountain West Marching Invitational (Oct. 17).
— ISU Jazz Fest (Feb. 12-13)
— Southeastern Idaho Honor Band Festival (April 7-8).
Educational opportunities
The School of the Arts remains committed to making the arts accessible for audiences of all ages.
School District 25 students receive two complimentary tickets to all School of the Arts music events, creating opportunities for young people to experience live performances throughout the year.
All four theatre productions will also offer student matinee performances, giving schools the opportunity to experience live theatre during the school day. Teachers interested in bringing their students are encouraged to contact Meg Holmes to reserve seats.
Community members participating in New Knowledge Adventure can enjoy special Preview to the Play presentations before each theatre production, select music events and additional educational presentations throughout the season.
Theatre Flex passes on sale now
Theatre Flex Passes are available now for $65 for adults and $60 for ISU faculty and staff. Each pass can be redeemed in any combination across the season's four mainstage theatre productions, providing maximum flexibility for patrons.
As a special introductory offer, first-time Flex Pass purchasers can purchase a second Flex Pass for half price.
Community partnerships
The School of the Arts gratefully acknowledges the support of its community partners, whose investment helps make these artistic experiences possible:
— Bengal Print and Mail.
— TownePlace Suites by Marriott.
— The Yellowstone Restaurant.
— KISU Public Radio.
— Farm Bureau Insurance of Idaho.
Their partnership enhances opportunities for students while helping connect audiences throughout Southeast Idaho with exceptional arts experiences.
Celebrate the School of the Arts
As part of the launch of its inaugural season, the School of the Arts has released a new promotional video inviting audiences inside the Stephens Performing Arts Center to experience the creativity, collaboration and community that define the arts at Idaho State University. Featuring students, faculty and Interim Executive Director Tara Young, the video offers a behind-the-scenes look at the transformative experiences that prepare students for careers in the arts and beyond.
The video's original score was composed and performed by ISU Commercial Music students Giovanni Beeman and Cesar Ruiz, showcasing the exceptional talent found across the School of the Arts.
Watch the video at tinyurl.com/mtynwh93.
Tickets and Information
Tickets, Theatre Flex Passes and complete event information are available through the Stephens Performing Arts Center Box Office, open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or online at isu.edu/tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In