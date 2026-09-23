POCATELLO — Idaho Museum of Natural History at Idaho State University will participate in Our World: Worldwide Day of Play on September 26, with a newly renovated gallery and exhibitions.
As a day dedicated to experiencing joyful learning through play, this event is focused on getting kids and their families up, out, and playing around.
As part of the day, the museum is hosting Mabon, a celebration of the fall equinox, with the Shire of Stonegate. During the Mabon Festival, visitors will experience warriors fighting in combat armor, artisans demonstrating varied activities and coloring pages to create an illuminated manuscript alongside a scribe.
Children and families are also invited to see the revamped gallery, the newest community gallery exhibition and enjoy the Waters of the West room for free.
“Soul Connections: A Photographic Perspective of Japan” was created by Boise-based photographers Frances Fujii and Dave Fujii. Their photo exhibition takes the visitor on a journey through Hokkaido and Kansai areas of Japan. Through their lens, discover Japan’s raw, remote wildness and create a visceral connection with nature, the culture, and the countryside of Japan.
In addition, the exhibition features items, images and stories from the Pocatello Iwamizawa Sister City Foundation. The city of Pocatello authorized the private, nonprofit Pocatello Iwamizawa Sister City Foundation Inc. to act as its representative in the relationship with Iwamizawa, Hokkaido, Japan. The Foundation works to advance Pocatello's membership in Sister Cities International, including active cultivation of relationships, coordination of cultural, educational, economic and other exchanges, the implementation of fundraising activities, and safekeeping of gifts.
Students are helping to install, paint and build a 3D megatylopus, from scanning and printing the bones to welding the structure for the camel. Fine Arts alumni have helped create exhibit pieces as well.
“Play is a powerful experience that enriches people’s lives in museums, schools, homes and beyond,” said Arthur G. Affleck, III, executive director of the Association of Children’s Museums. “ACM is pleased to partner with Nickelodeon on amplifying the importance of play on wellbeing and healthy brain development, and to make learning more effective and joyful for everyone. As children’s museums, we believe in the power of play and we strive to nurture more play and playful learning everywhere we go.”
“We are thrilled to participate in World Day of Play to showcase our gallery updates, new exhibits, and welcome the public back to our space after being closed for three weeks,” said Amber Tews, assistant director of public operations.
Our World: Worldwide Day of Play is part of Nickelodeon’s Our World global initiative to inspire kids and provide them with tools to activate their individual and collective agency. As part of a network of more than 360 ACM member children’s museums that reach millions of families in North America, and the over 1,500 museums participating in Museums for All, a national access initiative that ACM manages, the IMNH is a vital collaborator in the Our World: Worldwide Day of Play.
For a list of all participating Our World: Worldwide Day of Play events and more information about the initiative, please visit www.childrensmuseums.org/dayofplay.
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