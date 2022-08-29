BOISE – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced that an Idaho care provider was sentenced on Thursday, August 25, for executing a scheme to defraud the Idaho Medicaid program.
Janna Lyn Miller, 58, of Kuna, pleaded guilty on May 12.
Fourth District Judge Samuel Hoagland sentenced Miller to a suspended sentence of five years with one year fixed. She was placed on probation for five years. The court ordered Miller to serve 180 days in the Ada County Jail and pay $82,607 in restitution, a fine of $2,000 and court costs. The Department of Health and Welfare’s Medicaid Program Integrity Unit recovered nearly $64,000 in restitution prior to sentencing.
In addition to the criminal restitution, Miller is also responsible for repaying another $169,465 in overpayments and $65,256 in related penalties.
Miller was the owner and operator of Inclusion, Inc., a company that provided home health, supervised employment, mental health counseling and social support services to Idaho Medicaid participants with developmental disabilities. In addition to its main office in Meridian, the company maintained satellite offices in Sandpoint, Coeur d’Alene and Twin Falls.
Investigators determined that from January 1, 2018 to March 21, 2021, Miller executed a scheme to wrongfully obtain Idaho Medicaid funds and property. She did so by either making false representations or directing billing personnel to make false representations regarding services provided to Medicaid participants.
This prosecution resulted from a coordinated effort by the Department of Health and Welfare’s Medicaid Program Integrity Unit, the Idaho Branch of the Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the state attorney general’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.
The case was prosecuted by Deputy Attorneys General Kenneth M. Robins and Jessica Cafferty. Audits and administrative recoupments were conducted under the supervision of Lori Stiles, Manager of the Medicaid Program Integrity Unit of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
