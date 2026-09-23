POCATELLO — All area women are invited to the Gate City Ladies Coffee Meeting 10 a.m. Oct. 6 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 215 N. 18th Ave., basement entrance on the west side in Pocatello.
The Gate City Ladies Club's purpose is to promote friendship, service, understanding and goodwill. It is a nonpolitical, nonsectarian and nonprofit group with organizations, women’s scholarships and special needs projects.
Every month, the club will have a guest speaker and a very short meeting. This month, the guest speaker will be Officer Hanson from the Pocatello Police Department. She will be discussing scams and fraud. Coffee, tea and appetizers will be served.
During the meeting, the Ladies will go over what they do as a group. The club also has special interest groups that meet once a month, such as hand and foot, Mexican train, book club, Friends Activity Day and much more. The club loves new members. Please bring a friend and join.
For more information, contact President Carla Allison at 208-760-0079.
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