Kathryn Hickok

Kathryn Hickok

 Submitted Photo

Microgreens are nutrient-dense tiny greens that can be grown in small spaces, even on your windowsill. Various microgreen seeds can be used, from salad greens to buckwheat lettuce, baby sunflower, garlic chive, kale, radish, clover, alfalfa, turnip, herbs and more. They have a short shelf life and are better consumed raw. That said, microgreens won’t replace their fiber-rich mature versions of vegetables but could supplement your diet.

It is important to note that there are seeds unsuitable for microgreens. They are crops like tomato, pepper, eggplant and potato. The germination stage of these plants is not edible because they contain high levels of alkaloids (which are toxic when eaten at high levels). It is essential to use seeds that are for microgreen cultivation. This can ensure they have not been treated with chemicals or coated in any way and are processed with high food safety standards.

Kathryn Hickok is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County. She can be reached at khickok@uidaho.edu. She also partners with Healthy City, USA!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.