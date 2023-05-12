Microgreens are nutrient-dense tiny greens that can be grown in small spaces, even on your windowsill. Various microgreen seeds can be used, from salad greens to buckwheat lettuce, baby sunflower, garlic chive, kale, radish, clover, alfalfa, turnip, herbs and more. They have a short shelf life and are better consumed raw. That said, microgreens won’t replace their fiber-rich mature versions of vegetables but could supplement your diet.
It is important to note that there are seeds unsuitable for microgreens. They are crops like tomato, pepper, eggplant and potato. The germination stage of these plants is not edible because they contain high levels of alkaloids (which are toxic when eaten at high levels). It is essential to use seeds that are for microgreen cultivation. This can ensure they have not been treated with chemicals or coated in any way and are processed with high food safety standards.
Microgreens are easy to grow, offer a robust flavor to a dish and aren’t just for garnish! Despite their small size, they pack a lot of nutrition and contain protein, vitamins, minerals, enzymes and antioxidants. Some research suggests that tiny leaves contain more nutrients than mature leaves of the same plant.
You will need seeds, water, a growing medium, containers, measuring cups, spray bottles, a pitcher and a sharp knife or scissors to grow microgreens. Microgreens can be harvested as early as seven days or as late as 21 days. Microgreens should not be confused with sprouts. Sprouts are soaked in water, and the entire germinated seed is typically eaten. In microgreens, the seeds are grown in soil, and the single shoot with the first true leaves is harvested above the growing medium.
If space is limited at home, growing microgreens can be a way to introduce your family to gardening on a very small scale. When kids are a part of the growing process, they are more likely to taste what they have grown.
Margo Clayson has been teaching Southeast Idahoans about growing microgreens at home. It would not be surprising to learn that your child or grandchild has had a chance to grow microgreens at school under Margo’s guidance. If you are interested in learning more about how to grow microgreens at home or within your organization, contact Margo at margo@themightymicrogreen.com.
Source: Penn State Extension, NIH.gov, Purdue University, The University of Wyoming
Kathryn Hickok is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County. She can be reached at khickok@uidaho.edu. She also partners with Healthy City, USA!
