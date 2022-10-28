Teton River

Idaho Fish and Game staff pictured on the Teton River in 2021.

 Jenn Vincent/Idaho Fish and Game

The federal government is suing Driggs, an East Idaho city near Grand Teton National Park, for dumping toxic waste from its sewage treatment plant into a stream that feeds several scenic rivers in the region.

The lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice was filed in Idaho's U.S. District Court on Monday. The federal government contends the city of Driggs violated the Clean Water Act by dumping effluent with too much e. coli and ammonia or otherwise violated wastewater permit rules more than 2,600 times over the last seven years.

