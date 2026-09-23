RUPERT — The city of Rupert has proclaimed Sept. 20–26 as Rupert Contraception Week, kicking off a week focused on increasing awareness and education about access to contraception and its impact in Idaho.
Rupert Contraception Week encourages residents to learn more about contraception and available resources so individuals and families can make informed decisions about reproductive health, including when and if to plan their family.
“The city of Rupert is proud to recognize this week as Rupert Contraception Week,” Rupert Mayor Tammy Jones said. “This week offers an important opportunity to showcase the impact that contraception has had on our lives and in our community. When families can plan, they are stronger and better positioned for the future.”
Coinciding with World Contraceptive Day, observed annually on Sept. 26, this week provides a moment to reflect on the impact of contraception access. Strong and healthy families begin with access to contraception, supporting better health outcomes, expanded career opportunities, increased economic stability, a more robust workforce and greater educational attainment.
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