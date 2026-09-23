POCATELLO — There will be a celebration of the 251st birthday of the United States Marine Corps’ birthday on Nov. 10 at The Purpose Center, 224 N. Union Pacific Ave. in Pocatello. The event runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Marines, MCL Associate members, FMF Corpsmen, chaplains and families are invited to attend.
Agenda:
— 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.: Social hour (no host bar).
— 6:30 to 7 p.m.: Ceremony and program.
— 7:15 to 8:15 p.m.: Dinner.
— 8:15 p.m: Raffle, 50-50 and dancing.
The dinner buffet will be catered by Del Monte Meats. Choice of marinated pork loin with glaze or marinated chicken breast. Served with mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans with bacon, strawberry romaine, dinner roll with butter and jam, and chocolate and vanilla birthday cake.
Military members or veterans are encouraged to wear MCL formal uniform or mess dress (dress blues, class B/ribbons and badges) or equivalent service uniform. All others are requested to wear formal/casual attire, but don’t let that stop you from coming. Wear what you like — just be there to celebrate the USMC birthday.
Tickets are $40 per person or $80 per couple.
Steven D. Merrell MCL member tickets are $35 per person and $70 per couple. No charge for Marine widows, FMF corpsmen and chaplains.
Register no later than Nov. 2.
To register, email stevendmerrellmcl698@gmail.com or call one of the following:
— Mario Chacon: 208-220-2090
— Ann Smalley: 208-251-8670
— Bud Smalley: 208-221-7783
When registering, please provide:
— Names of all guests attending.
— Each guest’s choice of marinated pork loin or marinated chicken breast.
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