POCATELLO — In 2022, Rumors Pub raised $19,000 for Make-A-Wish® Idaho through a series of fundraising events, including a live auction, a raffle, a scavenger hunt, a golf tournament and various other mini-events and specials. The money will be used to grant life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses. Rumors have raised over $125,000 for Make-A-Wish Idaho since 2010.
“I think that the Make-A-Wish mission is wonderful,” said Kris Miner, the owner of Rumors. “These kids have to go through so much, and I am so glad that we can help.”
Miner became involved with Make-A-Wish Idaho when she took over the business about a decade ago. The previous owner had supported Make-A-Wish Idaho and suggested (along with a Rumors employee) to Miner that she do the same. Today, the Rumors fundraising committee is composed of 10 people — Patty Koger, Diane Hulet, Kim Crowder, Rachel Griffith, Mary Frayer, Laura Crawford, Susan Matkin, Doug Crawford, Roxanne Bidwell, Brooke Agado, Kylie Vanorden, Kaye Hook — who each have their own job: Setting up the raffles or the scavenger hunt or working at a specific event.
“We are so grateful for Rumors Pub, Kris Miner, and all the big-hearted women and men on the fundraising committee. We estimate that because of their support, we’ve been able to grant over 15 life-changing wishes to Idaho children facing critical illnesses. We can’t thank them enough for all their hard work,” said Julie Thomas, Make-A-Wish Idaho regional director.
Rumors Pub is located at 2227 Garrett Way in Pocatello.