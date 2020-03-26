BANNOCK COUNTY — We as your Sheriff’s Office support Gov. Little’s efforts in trying to slow the spread of this virus. The goal is to preserve public health and raise awareness so citizens self-regulate their day to day activities to lessen exposure by home isolation.
Sheriff Nielsen, in conjunction with the Bannock County Commissioners, has reviewed Gov. Little’s order on how we should proceed.
Our Driver’s License Office is now closed and will remain so until further notice. As ITD continues to adjust to the current climate with driver’s licenses, Commercial Driver's Licenses and other driving issues, please contact them at 208-334-8735 with questions you may have, or you can log in into their website at itd.idaho.gov/itddmv.
The Sheriff’s Office administrative office will be closed to the public as well, but will have limited staff available to answer questions by phone Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. They can be reached at the following numbers:
208-236-7123 — For questions concerning: concealed weapons, fingerprints, law enforcement reports and sex offender registration.
208-236-7197 — For questions concerning: serving paperwork, garnishments, evictions and property taxes.
The Bannock County Jail has suspended any outside visitors from entering the detention center. Our offenders will continue to have the ability to contact family and friends through phone calls, video visitation and mail.
Please do not call 911 for non-emergencies, questions about COVID-19 or Gov. Little’s stay-at-home order. Reserve 911 calls for emergencies. Our non-emergency number is 208-236-7111.
As always, our dedicated professionals will be here in this time of need. We are fortunate to live in such a great community and are dedicated to serving the citizens of Bannock County. If we all work together, we will get through these uncertain times.