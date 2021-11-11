Today
• The Pocatello Historic Preservation Commission is hosting an open house at Brady Chapel from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. Fifth Ave. At the event, HPC members will provide tours and information about the nearly century-old structure.
• The Bannock County Veterans Memorial Association will host Veterans Day Ceremonies at 11:11 a.m. today at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. They will have a Posting of the Colors, a guest speaker, a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the building’s museum and the James E Johnson Memorial Endowment, and some food will be provided by Blackhawk BBQ and the Ladies Auxiliary groups.
• The Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts live music every Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m.
• The Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a clarification meeting at 6 p.m. today followed by the regular commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Pocatello City Hall.
• The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Jazz Night featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
• Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.
• There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. today. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.
• The Bourbon Barrel, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Today-Saturday
• The movie “Free Guy” will be shown at 7 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday, with an additional show at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, in the Bengal Theater at ISU.. When a video game character starts making his own decisions, it suddenly turns the game world and the real world upside down. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Friday
• Al-Anon, a group for friends and family members of alcoholics, meets at noon Fridays at Family Alliance Services, 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello, and at 7 p.m. at Western Real Estate, 1179 Parkway Drive, Suite B, in Blackfoot.
• MandM Paint Party will be at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Bring out your artistic side in time for the holidays. MandM supplies the paint, brushes and canvas. Reservations are required. Contact MandM at 208-220-6949 or mandmpaintparties@gmail.com.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host open mic night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. All styles and talents are welcome.
• The Portneuf Blues Project will perform live starting at 9 p.m. Friday at the Bourbon Barrel Bar, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello.
Friday & Saturday
• Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, will put on a production of “Once Upon a Crime: The Trial of Goldilocks” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at www.oldtownactorsstudio.net.
• Opera ISU and the ISU Chamber orchestra will present “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” the beloved one-act holiday opera by Gian-Carlo Menotti, in a semi-staged concert version at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Bilyeu Theater at ISU’s Frazier Hall. Admission is free, and masks are required.
• ISU’s School of Performing Arts will present “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Bistline Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Tickets are $14 for adults and $9 for children ages 6 to 18. Children under 6 will not be admitted. To purchase tickets, visit or call the box office at 208-282-3595 or purchase online at isu.edu/tickets. Masks are required.
To submit a community calendar item, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.