CHUBBUCK — The city of Chubbuck will begin Movies in the Park this July. All movies are free and are shown at Stuart Park, 5161 Stuart Ave., and begin at dusk.

Attendees are asked to come early and bring their own chairs and/or blankets and may bring games to play outside while waiting for the movie. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

