POCATELLO — After a hiatus lasting less than three months, the Rim Rock Burger is officially back.
Angelina, Ruben and Michelle Guzman as well as Sylvia Hernandez, owners of The Clydesdale Bar & Lounge, have partnered with Steve and Julie Lenon of the now defunct Rim Rock Bar & Grill to revive the ever-popular menu after the Rim Rock closed its location on South Fifth Avenue in August.
“I am beyond excited for the chance to serve the Rim Rock menu to all of the Clydesdale’s loyal customers,” Lenon said. “This is a great opportunity for us.”
Angelina said the decision to get the Rim Rock staff to occupy the kitchen at The Clydesdale was a “no-brainer” and something that was quite easy to arrange considering the Lenons and the Guzmans have been family friends for decades.
Steve and Julie have played in various billiards leagues with Angelina's grandparents — the late Juan Hernandez and his wife, Angie. He also went to junior high school with Sylvia and has been friends with Angelina since her family opened an auction house near the intersection of Highway 30 and Hawthorne Road over two decades ago, he said.
Steve said he and Julie were not thrilled to have to close down the Rim Rock Bar & Grill at 4539 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello after being unable to negotiate a new lease with the property owners. When asked this week if he at least enjoyed a three-month vacation, Steve said, “It was definitely a break, but it wasn’t a good one.”
Angelina said The Clydesdale had previously been operating with a limited menu amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, The Clydesdale had tried to find a local business to partner with to become a permanent part of the business, but the initial shut-down order and subsequent capacity limitations threw a wrench in those plans, she said.
“We are really excited to see how the Rim Rock at The Clydesdale will improve our overall dynamic over here,” Angelina said.
Sylvia described the new partnership as “a win-win for all of us” and the “best-case scenario.”
“We are both family-owned businesses, so we understand what it takes to be successful and how much work it takes to operate a bar,” Sylvia said. “But we all figured if we can play pool in the bar all the time, we can probably run one.”
The ever-famous Rim Rock Burger will likely garner the most attention, but Steve said every food item available at the Rim Rock location will also be available at The Clydesdale except for deep-fried pickled jalapeno bottle caps, which Steve said are currently unavailable due to a supply-chain issue.
The Rim Rock Burger features a half-pound of never-frozen, hand-pressed and locally sourced hamburger, sautéed onions and mushrooms, bacon, ham, pickled jalapenos and a choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, pepper jack, ghost pepper or bleu cheese on a pretzel bun.
Over the many years the Rim Rock Bar & Grill graced the Gate City with its presence, it gained a reputation for having one of the best burgers in Pocatello, with the Rim Rock Burger taking home the Idaho State Journal’s Battle of the Burger award for the best burger in 2014.
Items including Idaho Nachos — traditional nacho toppings on a bed of Idaho famous french fries or tater tots — a collection of burgers, sandwiches, basket dinners and salads round out the menu offerings.
Now that the Rim Rock grill is at The Clydesdale, the business has changed its hours. The Clydesdale will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.
A year after the Rim Rock earned the Journal’s best burger award, The Clydesdale was officially born. Formerly known as The Chalk Horse, and The Pocket before that, the bar reopened in 2015 as The Clydesdale with a new drink menu and new look thanks to the consulting efforts of mixologist Michael Tipps of Spike TV’s “Bar Rescue.”
The Clydesdale features a large indoor dance floor, billiards tables, dart boards and one of the largest outdoor patios in the Gate City, complete with horseshoe pits and an outdoor gazebo. The Clydesdale was also the first bar in Pocatello to implement a no-smoking policy inside the bar.
“I think this is an awesome opportunity,” Julie said. “We can’t wait for what the future holds.”