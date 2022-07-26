LOGAN, Utah — The highly anticipated Prodigy Brewing Co. opened its doors in July, becoming the first ever brewpub to open in northern Utah's Cache Valley.
At lunchtime on opening day, the transformed 122-year-old building at 25 W. Center St. in Logan, Utah, was filled with people of all ages to experience the food, beer and atmosphere of Prodigy.
Since it is the first brewpub to reach the valley, this family-friendly craft brewery has been anxiously anticipated by many local residents. Dave Farrelly, a resident of Logan, said he has been waiting 30 years for this moment.
“I was disappointed I wasn’t the first person in the door when they opened,” Farrelly said. “Almost.”
Prodigy Brewing Co. was well worth the wait, according to Farrelly, and exceeded his expectations.
“The space is wonderful; the bar is much bigger than I expected,” Farrelly said. “The food is great. The beer is amazing.”
Farrelly was also impressed with the layout of the brewery and the big open space it has.
The portion of the building devoted to Prodigy, previously home to The Crepery, has two stories and outdoor seating in the front and back of the pub. Brewing equipment is set up downstairs, where patrons can see the whole process of making beer.
Macy Gustavus, who moved to Logan for school, took a tour of Prodigy on opening day and was very excited to be able to see this process.
“I really think this will be a place that me and my friends will come to a lot,” Gustavus said.
One of the original reasons Jason Smith, one of the owners and co-founders of Prodigy, wanted to open a brewpub was to create a place that brings the community together. Amy Hochburg, one of the first patrons to the brewpub, thinks Prodigy will accomplish that goal.
“Me and my husband travel a lot, and no matter what town we go to, there is always a brewpub,” Hochburg said. “No matter how small it is.”
Hochburg thinks Prodigy will be a great place for community gatherings.
“I’m glad it’s finally here,” she said.
A group of Logan’s summer senior citizens have also been looking forward to the opening, checking on the progress of the pub's construction on a daily basis.
“The food is terrific,” said Robin Fleck, a senior from Arizona. “We will definitely be back.”
Owners and founders Jason Smith, Matt Clyburn and Rob Paul have always had a dream to bring a brewery to Logan. Smith said he is excited to finally see that dream come true.
“I think we are starting off delivering a really great experience, and I’d like to see that improve as we go forward,” Smith said.