The Limelight Hotel in Ketchum has raised its employee wages by $3 per hour. This increase leads to a starting wage of $20 per hour for all non-tipped employees.
Meaghan de L'Arbre, the hotel's public relations manager, explained that the decision to implement the raise was made by Limelight's parent company, Aspen Skiing Co. in Colorado. They decided to raise employee pay companywide due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hotel is located at 151 Main St.
"Our ownership really wanted to give back to the employees," de L'Arbre said.
The raises represent a $12 million investment throughout Aspen Skiing Co.'s properties.
"It was very generous of them," de L'Arbre said. "Especially in a time when companies haven't always been able to give pay raises."
In addition to the increase in pay, de L'Arbre explained that the Limelight Hotel also seeks to help employees struggling with housing.
"We've really tried to add more housing options for our employees," she said. "We've provided transportation to and from housing. We're always looking for ways to help employees with housing."
De L'Arbre and the rest of the staff are excited to share positive news during this time and that they are about to celebrate five years of being in business. She explained what this milestone and the increase in wages means for the hotel.
"It's really become a community hub and these efforts are symbolic of what we've done for our employees," she said.