A truck owned by a local towing business, Hendrickson's Towing and Recovery, was recently recognized with the 2021 Shine n' Star Heavy Duty Award from "Tow Times" magazine.
Towing businesses from throughout the country entered trucks in the competition. Each truck entered was evaluated based on how well it had been maintained.
Hendrickson's Towing and Recovery is owned by staffers in Ogden, Utah. In East Idaho, it is managed by Idaho Falls resident, Cody Hendrickson. It was founded by his grandfather, Ron Hendrickson, in 1969 after he purchased his family's cab business. In 2020, the business was established in Pocatello.
"My grandfather would use the business's small tow truck to tow his broken-down cabs back to the shop so he could repair them," Hendrickson explained.
After a few years, the demand for cabs declined, so Hendrickson's grandfather sold the cabs and started offering towing services to other people. His idea was to give people "honest work at an honest price."
"That is something we still stand behind today," said Hendrickson. "We strive to give our customers the best job possible at the best price possible."
Hendrickson decided to go into the towing business so that he would be able to help people. He loves that everyday brings something different for him.
"My favorite part is the challenge of complicated recoveries and the different people I encounter on a daily basis," he said. "I have made a lot of close friends from all over the country because of this job."
The Shine n' Star Heavy Duty Award is an annual award put on by "Tow Times" magazine every year.
"I was surprised at first," he said. "To have one of our trucks selected is a very high honor to me. The fact that we won makes all the time and hard work that we put into keeping these trucks clean and presentable worth it."
Hendrickson's Towing and Recovery was featured in the February edition of "Tow Times" magazine.